Hyperscale Data Center Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report)

The global hyperscale data center market size is expected to grow from USD 25.08 billion in 2017 to USD 80.65 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.32%.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The global hyperscale data center market size is expected to grow from USD 25.08 billion in 2017 to USD 80.65 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.32%. There is an increasing need for reducing the Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operational Expenditure (OPEX) spent on commissioning mission-critical data center facilities. Hyperscale data center solutions provide the required scalability and cost savings for setting up new data centers as well as for upgrading the existing infrastructure. This acts as one of the drivers of the hyperscale data center market. However, increased infrastructural overheads may hinder the end-users from adopting these solutions.

Server solutions are expected to gain traction during the forecast period.

The hyperscale data center market solutions include server, storage, networking, and software, in which the server solutions are expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period. Hyperscale servers are easy-to-deploy solutions that support the workloads generated from applications, such as cloud hosting and high-performance computing. These servers also enable organizations to deal with the unexpected increase in data center traffic by speeding up deployments. This is expected to increase the server solution demand during the forecast period.

Consulting services are expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period.

The hyperscale data center market services include consulting, installation and deployment, and maintenance and support, wherein consulting services are expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period. Consulting services help organizations by designing business-specific solutions for hyperscale deployments. These services are crucial for all organizations, especially for the non-IT companies owing to their lack of understanding of hyperscale data center solutions, which is further driving the market.

North America is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period.

North America is expected to capture the largest market share in 2017, and the trend is expected to continue in the upcoming years. This region is experiencing growth due to the presence of a large number of data centers, and it has witnessed rapid adoptions due to the availability of comprehensive solutions. On the other hand, the hyperscale data center solutions in APAC are expected to witness an exponential growth and become the fastest-growing region in the global hyperscale data center market. This is mainly attributed to the increasing data center traffic in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Hong Kong.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with the key people. The break-up of the profiles of the primary participants is given below:

By Company Type: Tier 1: 33%, Tier 2: 50%, and Tier 3: 17%

By Designation: C-level: 43%, Director level: 14%, and Others: 43%

By Region: North America: 67%, Europe: 16%, APAC: 17%

Research Coverage:

The solutions considered in the hyperscale data center market include server, storage, networking, and software. The services considered in the hyperscale data center market include consulting, installation and deployment, and maintenance and support. The end-users considered are cloud providers, colocation providers, and enterprises. The market is also split on the basis of data center size into small and medium-sized data centers and large data centers. The market is segmented on the basis of industries into Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI); IT and telecom; research and academics; government and defense; healthcare; retail; manufacturing; and others (energy and utilities, and transportation and logistics). The market has been segmented on the basis of regions into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America.

TABLE OF CONTENTS



1 INTRODUCTION 15

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 15

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 15

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 16

1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED 16

1.4 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 17

1.5 CURRENCY 17

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 17

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 18

2.1 RESEARCH DATA 18

2.1.1 SECONDARY DATA 19

2.1.2 PRIMARY DATA 19

2.1.2.1 Key industry insights 20

2.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 21

2.2.1 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH 22

2.2.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH 23

2.3 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS 23

2.4 LIMITATIONS 23

