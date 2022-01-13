Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 05:46:51 / Comserve Inc. / -- MarketsandMarkets: The SMS firewall market size is expected to grow from USD 1.73 billion in 2017 to USD 2.82 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 10.4%.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

MarketsandMarkets: The SMS firewall market size is expected to grow from USD 1.73 billion in 2017 to USD 2.82 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 10.4%. Growing security and privacy concerns across the globe, stringent government regulations, increased adoption of Application to Person (A2P) messaging, and growing focus on preventing revenue loss due to grey routes are some of the factors driving the growth of the global SMS firewall market.

"A2P messaging segment is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period."

The A2P messaging segment is expected to grow at a higher rate in the SMS firewall market during the forecast period. The demand for A2P traffic is witnessing a strong growth across enterprises. Various industry verticals such as banking, finance, government, healthcare, and eCommerce are adopting A2P messages for communication purposes. Enterprises can use A2P SMS for marketing and promotional messages, authentication, alerts, and notifications. A2P messaging makes it very cost effective to communicate with customers.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108314

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: SMS Firewall Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report)

"Cloud messaging platform is expected to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period."

Among the messaging platforms, the cloud platform is expected to have a higher growth rate in the SMS firewall market during the forecast period. Mobile network operators are opting for cloud-based SMS firewall solutions to ensure the security of text messages. The cloud deployment model is very reliable, scalable, secure, and cost-effective. Additionally, affordability of resources, low maintenance and operational costs, and high scalability are some of the benefits mobile network operators are experiencing through cloud-based SMS firewall solutions.

"Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to dominate the SMS firewall market during the forecast period."

APAC is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the SMS firewall market during the forecast period. The growth in APAC is mainly driven by increasing adoption of A2P messages across various industry verticals, such as banking, finance, eCommerce, travel, and government. With a large mobile subscriber base and an extensive geographic coverage, government authorities across the APAC countries are implementing strong rules and regulations for SMS spam traffic. This is a major factor driving the growth of the SMS firewall market in the APAC region.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108314

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: SMS Firewall Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report)

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with the key people. The break-up of the profiles of the primary participants is given below:

• By Company: Tier 1: 20%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 35%

• By Designation: C-Level: 48%, Director Level:37%, and Others: 15%

• By Region: North America: 22%, Europe: 45%, APAC: 26%, and Rest of the World (RoW): 7%

Scope of the Report:

The SMS firewall market has been segmented by SMS type, organization size, SMS traffic, messaging platform, service type, vertical, and region. By SMS type, the SMS firewall market is broadly segmented into A2P messaging and P2A messaging. By organization size, the overall market is segmented into large enterprises and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs). By SMS traffic, the SMS firewall market is classified into SMS exchange, international exchange, and others.

By messaging platform, the SMS firewall market is classified into cloud and traditional platforms. Based on the types of services, the SMS firewall market is segmented into professional and managed services. By vertical, the SMS firewall market is segmented into Banking, Finance Services, and Insurance (BFSI), government, healthcare and life sciences, utilities and logistics, media and entertainment, travel and tourism, retail and eCommerce, manufacturing and automotive, telecom and IT, and others. The regional segmentation of the SMS firewall market includes North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America.

Reason to Buy the Report:

• To get a comprehensive overview of the global SMS firewall market

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top market players, their product portfolios, and the key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights into the major countries/regions in which the SMS firewall market is flourishing across various industries

TABLE OF CONTENTS



1 INTRODUCTION 15

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 15

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 15

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 16

1.4 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 17

1.5 CURRENCY 18

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 18

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 19

2.1 RESEARCH DATA 19

2.1.1 SECONDARY DATA 21

2.1.2 PRIMARY DATA 21

2.1.2.1 Breakdown of primaries 21

2.1.2.2 Key industry insights 22

2.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 24

2.2.1 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH 24

2.2.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH 25

2.3 MICROQUADRANT RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 25

2.3.1 VENDOR INCLUSION CRITERIA 26

2.4 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS 26

2.5 LIMITATIONS 27

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post SMS Firewall Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report) appeared first on Comserveonline.