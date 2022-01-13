Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 05:45:10 / Comserve Inc. / -- The scale-out NAS market is estimated to grow from USD 12.58 billion in 2017 to USD 32.68 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 21.05% between 2017 and 2022.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The scale-out NAS market is estimated to grow from USD 12.58 billion in 2017 to USD 32.68 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 21.05% between 2017 and 2022. Organizations rely heavily on storage systems as per their need of storing data. Increasing amount of voluminous data files within enterprises lead to the requirement of scale-out NAS technology. However, lack of technically skilled personnel is restraining the growth of the scale-out NAS market.

"Based on component, the software segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the scale-out NAS market in 2017." Based on component, the software segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the scale-out NAS market in 2017. One of the major reasons for the increasing demand for scale-out NAS software is the growing need for storage, management, and quick access for enterprises generating these data files. The software subsegment is further categorized into data management & integration, data protection, high performance computing, in-memory datagrid, and big data.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108316

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Scale-out NAS Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report)

"Based on vertical, the banking, financial services & insurance segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the scale-out NAS market in 2017."

Based on vertical, the banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI) segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the scale-out NAS market in 2017. The BFSI sector offers tremendous opportunities for the growth of the scale-out NAS market owing to the generation of voluminous data which creates the need for highly secure data storage. Scale-out NAS technologies enable advanced data storage which helps BFSI industry provide better solutions and services. New and improved financial products and services are frequently introduced by the BFSI organizations to enhance their business operations and expand their customer database, which makes the industry a lucrative market for scale-out NAS technology.

"The Asia-Pacific scale-out NAS market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022."

The scale-out NAS market in the APAC region is projected to experience extensive growth during the forecast period. With the increasing adoption of storage technologies and rising amount of data being generated by organizations, there has been a significant rise in the adoption of scale-out NAS storage solutions and services. Increasing requirement of cost-effective storage solutions is also expected to boost the adoption of scale-out NAS by SMEs in the region.

The North America region is expected to contribute the largest share to the scale-out NAS market in 2017. The U.S., being a major economy, holds a significant market share owing to the technological advancements and willingness towards innovation and adoption of new technologies.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108316

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Scale-out NAS Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report)

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with the key people. The break-up of profiles of primary participants is given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 17%, Tier 2 - 33%, and Tier 3 - 50%

• By Designation: C-level - 35%, Director level - 60%, and Others - 5%

• By Region: North America - 48%, Europe - 35%, Asia-Pacific - 17%Research Coverage:

This study provides a detailed segmentation of the scale-out NAS market based on component, storage technology, deployment type, organization size, vertical, and region. Based on component, the scale-out NAS market is segmented into software and service. Based on storage technology, the market is segmented into file storage, block storage, and object storage. Based on deployment type, the market is segmented into on-premises and cloud. Based on organization size, the is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises (SMEs). Based on vertical type, the is segmented into banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI); consumer goods & retail; IT & telecom; energy; healthcare; government; manufacturing; and education & academics. The geographic analysis has been carried out for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:



The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them the closest approximations of revenues of the global scale-out NAS market and its subsegments. This report will also help stakeholders better understand the competitor landscape, gain more insights to better position their businesses, and make suitable go-to-market strategies. The report will help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

TABLE OF CONTENTS



1 INTRODUCTION 15

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 15

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 15

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 16

1.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION 16

1.4 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 16

1.5 CURRENCY 17

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 17

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 18

2.1 RESEARCH DATA 18

2.1.1 SECONDARY DATA 19

2.1.2 PRIMARY DATA 19

2.1.2.1 Breakdown of primaries 19

2.1.2.2 Key industry insights 20

2.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 22

2.3 MICROQUADRANT METHODOLOGY 23

2.4 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS 24

2.5 LIMITATIONS 24

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Scale-out NAS Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report) appeared first on Comserveonline.