Sandboxing Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report)

With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The sandboxing market size is expected to grow from USD 2.90 billion in 2017 to USD 9.40 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.5%. The growth of the sandboxing market is driven by various factors, such as increased sophistication levels in attacking techniques, the need to secure enterprise networks from advanced malware and security breaches, and stringent security compliances and government regulations. However, the easy availability of free software-based sandboxing solutions may restrict the growth of the sandboxing market.

"The managed services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period."

Managed services are used to decrease operational overheads and associated risks. They also help to manage network operational processes by reducing the complexities of the networked infrastructure. Moreover, a major trend influencing the sandboxing market is the complexity of advanced technologies, such as Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure and operating systems. Due to these complexities, users need guidance, and therefore, managed services are expected to witness high growth rates in the near future.

"The government and defense vertical is expected to dominate the sandboxing market."

Government and defense agencies across the globe handle critical and sensitive information related to citizens and defense intelligence. Cyber-attacks and vulnerabilities have increased the security breaches in various government and defense agencies. Attackers are targeting the networks across this sector to breach the sensitive information regarding administration, departmental activities, and prime security intelligence. This necessitates substantial investments in cybersecurity solutions by the vertical, making it the highest contributor in the sandboxing market.

"Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period."

APAC includes emerging economies such as China, Australia, Singapore, and India, which are rapidly deploying sandboxing solutions. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing adoption of IoT and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trends in many industry verticals, such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), government and defense, Information Technology (IT) and telecom, healthcare, education, and retail. Furthermore, North America is expected to have the largest market size in 2017.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the sandboxing market.

 By Company Type: Tier 1: 55%, Tier 2: 20%, and Tier 3: 25%

 By Designation: C-Level: 60%, Director Level: 25%, and Others: 15%

 By Region: North America: 40%, Europe: 20%, APAC: 10%, and RoW: 30%

Research Coverage

The report covers the sandboxing services offered across different regions. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments, such as solutions and services, organization size, verticals, and regions. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in the sandboxing market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall sandboxing market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitor landscape, gain more insights to position their businesses better, and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps the stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market, and it provides them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

