Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market : Industry Insights, Major Key Players and Current Trends Analysis

"Market Overview:

Global Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market is valued approximately at USD 17.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.8% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Antiseptic is a type of chemical substance that is used to eradicate the pathogens and harmful microorganism in or on the surface tissue of human body. They generally act by dissipating cell membranes, protein denaturation and affect dehydration of the cells to evaporation. Whereas, disinfectants are chemical which is used to kill the pathogenic microorganisms in or on the surface of the substances. The disinfectant's main course of action consists of disruption of cell membranes and the denaturation of enzymes and protein of the cell. These chemical agents are remarkably effective and beneficial against vegetative gram-positive and gram-negative mycobacteria, bacteria and viruses. Presently, the entire world is facing the condition of COVID-19 pandemic thus, the demand for sanitizers and disinfectants is increasing as well. For this reason, several healthcare organization and individuals are utilizing antiseptic and disinfectants products as a preventive measure for Covid-19, which has resulted in the changing dynamics of these market spaces. Increasing cases of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), rising surgical procedures around the world and surging trend of the health club and fitness center are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there were about one in every 25 hospital patients suffer from at least one healthcare-associated infection each year. Similarly, according to the Plastic Surgery Statistics Report, in 2017, there were about 17.5 million cosmetic surgical procedures performed in the United States, which is around 2% increase from 2016. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand for Antiseptics and Disinfectants, thus contributing to the growth of the global market. However, strict regulation and saturated market of developed economies are the few factors expected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Antiseptics and Disinfectants market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing cases of hospital-acquired infections and rise in number of surgeries in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to the o rising cases of hospital-acquired infections and cases of diseases, such as food poisoning, cholera, and typhoid fever in the countries such as China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

3M

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

STERIS PLC

Kimberly-ClarK Corporation

Bio-Cide International, Inc.

Cardinal Health

Novartis AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Johnson & Johnson

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

Chlorine Compounds

Alcohols & Aldehyde Products

Enzymes

Others

By Product Type:

Enzymatic Cleaners

Medical Device Disinfectants

Surface Disinfectants

By End-User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows::

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

