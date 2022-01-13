Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market : Industry Insights, Major Key Players and Current Trends Analysis

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 05:40:33 / Comserve Inc. / -- Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Market Overview:
Global Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market is valued approximately at USD 17.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.8% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Antiseptic is a type of chemical substance that is used to eradicate the pathogens and harmful microorganism in or on the surface tissue of human body. They generally act by dissipating cell membranes, protein denaturation and affect dehydration of the cells to evaporation. Whereas, disinfectants are chemical which is used to kill the pathogenic microorganisms in or on the surface of the substances. The disinfectant's main course of action consists of disruption of cell membranes and the denaturation of enzymes and protein of the cell. These chemical agents are remarkably effective and beneficial against vegetative gram-positive and gram-negative mycobacteria, bacteria and viruses. Presently, the entire world is facing the condition of COVID-19 pandemic thus, the demand for sanitizers and disinfectants is increasing as well. For this reason, several healthcare organization and individuals are utilizing antiseptic and disinfectants products as a preventive measure for Covid-19, which has resulted in the changing dynamics of these market spaces. Increasing cases of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), rising surgical procedures around the world and surging trend of the health club and fitness center are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there were about one in every 25 hospital patients suffer from at least one healthcare-associated infection each year. Similarly, according to the Plastic Surgery Statistics Report, in 2017, there were about 17.5 million cosmetic surgical procedures performed in the United States, which is around 2% increase from 2016. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand for Antiseptics and Disinfectants, thus contributing to the growth of the global market. However, strict regulation and saturated market of developed economies are the few factors expected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.
The regional analysis of global Antiseptics and Disinfectants market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing cases of hospital-acquired infections and rise in number of surgeries in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to the o rising cases of hospital-acquired infections and cases of diseases, such as food poisoning, cholera, and typhoid fever in the countries such as China and India.
Major market player included in this report are:
3M
Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
STERIS PLC
Kimberly-ClarK Corporation
Bio-Cide International, Inc.
Cardinal Health
Novartis AG
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Johnson & Johnson
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Quaternary Ammonium Compounds
Chlorine Compounds
Alcohols & Aldehyde Products
Enzymes
Others
By Product Type:
Enzymatic Cleaners
Medical Device Disinfectants
Surface Disinfectants
By End-User:
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows::
Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market, by Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market, by Product Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market, by End-User, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market Dynamics
3.1. Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market, by Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
5.4. Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Quaternary Ammonium Compounds
5.4.2. Chlorine Compounds
5.4.3. Alcohols & Aldehyde Products
5.4.4. Enzymes
5.4.5. Others
Chapter 6. Global Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market, by Product Type
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market by Product Type, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
6.4. Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Enzymatic Cleaners
6.4.2. Medical Device Disinfectants
6.4.3. Surface Disinfectants
Chapter 7. Global Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market, by End-User
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.2. Global Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market by End-User, Performance - Potential Analysis
7.3. Global Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
7.4. Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market, Sub Segment Analysis
7.4.1. Hospitals
7.4.2. Clinics
7.4.3. Others
