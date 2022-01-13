COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market By Key Players, Deployment Type, Applications, Vertical, and Region – Forecast

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 05:40:22 / Comserve Inc. / -- Sample Collection Tools Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Market Overview:
Global COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market is valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XXX% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Today's technologies, facilitate testing on an impressively extensive variety of samples collected from the human body. The basic and essential sample required for testing is a blood sample. However, samples of saliva, sputum, urine, semen, feces and other bodily fluids and tissues also can be tested. Sample collection usually takes place in a testing laboratory collection centre where trained specimen collectors (phlebotomists) are working. The trained phlebotomists collect the samples by subsequent all biosafety precautions and utilizing sample collection tools such as swabs, vials and rengent transport kits. For COVID-19, the sample will be collected in a viral transport medium (VTM) to regulate the stability of the sample & get transported in a cold chain. Further, the samples can also collect at hospitals and day clinics and even at home either self-collected or by domiciliary staff. For instance, on 21 April 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first diagnostic test with a home collection option for COVID-19. Particularly, the FDA republished the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Laboratory Corporation of America (LabCorp) COVID-19 RT-PCR Test to allow the testing of samples self-collected by patients at home utilizing LabCorp COVID-19 Test home collection kit. Therefore, this factor is expected to accelerate the demand of COVID-19 sample collection tools. Further, rising cases of COVID-19 in developed & developing economies, along with the favorable government initiatives are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. According to Vindobona organization, as of 21 April 2020, there were around 2,471,930 confirmed cases of COVID-19 that have been registered throughout the world. However, limited availability of COVID-19 testing kits is one of the major factors expected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.
Click Here to Download Sample Report >>https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-59134
The regional analysis of the global COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World.
Major market player included in this report are:
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Copan Diagnostics
Puritan Medical Products
Thermo Fisher Scientific
3M
Medtronic
Apacor Ltd.
Laboratoire CCD
Lucence
Biosigma
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product Type:
Swabs
Vials
Rengent Transport Kits
By End-User:
Hospital
Clinic
Other
Download Sample of This Strategic Report: >>https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-59134
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows::
Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market, by Product Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market, by End-User, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Dynamics
3.1. COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market, by Product Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market by Product Type, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
5.4. COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Swabs
5.4.2. Vials
5.4.3. Rengent Transport Kits
Chapter 6. Global COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market, by End-User
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market by End-User, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
6.4. COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Hospital
6.4.2. Clinic
6.4.3. Others
Chapter 7. Global COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market, Regional Analysis
7.1. COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market, Regional Market Snapshot
7.2. North America COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market
7.2.1. U.S. COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market
7.2.1.1. Product Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
7.2.1.2. End-User breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
7.2.2. Canada COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market
7.3. Europe COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Snapshot
7.3.1. U.K. COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market
7.3.2. Germany COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market
7.3.3. Rest of Europe COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market
7.4. Asia-Pacific COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Snapshot
7.4.1. China COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market
7.4.2. India COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market
7.4.3. Japan COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market
7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market
7.5. Latin America COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market Snapshot
7.5.1. Brazil COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market
7.5.2. Mexico COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market
7.6. Rest of The World COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market
For more information about this report visit: >>Covid 19 Sample Collection Tools Market"
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
For more information, please contact:Hina Miyazu
Shibuya Data Count
Email: sales@sdki.jp
Tel: + 81 3 45720790
The post COVID-19 Sample Collection Tools Market By Key Players, Deployment Type, Applications, Vertical, and Region – Forecast appeared first on Comserveonline.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.