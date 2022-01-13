Disposable Face Mask Market Report Analysis, Share, Revenue, Growth Rate With Forecast Overview

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 05:40:18 / Comserve Inc. / -- Disposable Face Mask Market Has Transformed Rapidly in Past Few Couple of Decades – Industry Outlook By Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Technology And Emerging Trends



"Market Overview:

Global Disposable Face Mask Market is valued approximately at USD 792 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.6% over the forecast period 2020-2026. A face mask is also known as procedure mask or surgical mask. It is a loose disposable mask, wore on the face that covers nose and mouth to protect from the viruses and other elements that can cause infection. These masks are produced either with natural fiber, such as cotton or disposable linen or synthetic materials, such as polypropylene. They are produced of different layers that includes a hydrophobic outer layer, a middle filtering layer, and an inner hydrophilic layer to absorb the moisture and fluid. Healthcare workers usually wear disposable face masks to prevent themselves from the infections. Besides this, the disposable face masks are also used by common people in several health-related problems such as asthma. Recently, the COVID-19 is widely spread throughout the world, thus various regional government are mandating the use of disposable face masks among the individual and healthcare workers to prevent the spread of this contagious diseases. According to Vindobona organization, till 21 April 2020, there were around 2,471,930 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been registered throughout the world. Furthermore, rising cases of hospital acquired infections (HAIs), increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such asthma and tuberculosis, and growing elderly population in the developing nations are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization, the number of people aged 65 or above is projected to grow to nearly 1.6 billion in 2050 from an estimated 524 million in 2010, with most of the increase in developing countries. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand for disposable face mask, thus contributing to the growth of the global market. However, concerns related to disposal of non-woven disposables and rise in prominence of less invasive surgeries are the few factors expected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Disposable Face Mask market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in prevalence of contagious diseases and the presence of a large customer base in the region. Whereas, North America is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to the rising awareness regarding health and personal hygiene and favorable government initiative for preventing infectious disease in the United States and Canada.

Major market player included in this report are:

Honeywell

3M

Moldex

Kimberly-Clark

Uvex

KOWA

SAS Safety Corp.

Gerson

DACH

Te Yin

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Protective masks

Dust Masks

Non-Woven Masks

By Application:

Industrial

Personal

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows::

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Disposable Face Mask Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

For more information about this report visit: >>Disposable Face Mask Market"

