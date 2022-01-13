Knee Hyaluronic Acid Injections Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 05:39:54 / Comserve Inc. / -- Knee Hyaluronic Acid Injections Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
Knee osteoarthritis is disability which develops slowly and increases pain over the period. Numerous treatments are available of which one is Viscosupplementation in which a gel like fluid called hyaluronic acid is injected into the knee joint. The acid injected acts as a lubricant enabling bones to move smoothly over each other and as a shock absorber for joint loads. The growing prevalence of osteoarthritis across the globe drives the market growth. As per Arthritis India, over 180 million people of India accounting to 15% of the population had Arthritis.
As per Arthritis Society, as of 2019, about 20% of the Canadian population above 15 years of age have arthritis accounting for 1 in 5 people. And women are more likely to have arthritis as compared to men resulting in nearly 60% of the affected population being women. Further, the society forecasts this prevalence to increase over the coming decades. As per the projected data, about 24% of the Canadian population will have arthritis by 2040. Further increasing geriatric population and change in lifestyle augment the market growth. Also, advancement in hyaluronic acid based therapy and increasing awareness regarding the treatment boost the market growth. Moreover, improving health care infrastructure, rise in the emphasis on quality care, and rapid urbanization offer opportunities to product manufacturers to expand their geographic presence in the market.
As in September 2020, Bioventus company celebrated 2 million treatments of DUROLANE, a single injection hyaluronic acid product used in treatment of pain from Osteoarthritis. While, the growing government support and reimbursement initiatives along with swelling clinical trials accelerate the growth rate of the market. However, high cost of treatment and concerns for side effects impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.
The regional analysis of global Knee Hyaluronic Acid Injections market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early adoption of technology and well established infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis and growing healthcare investments would create lucrative growth prospects for the Knee Hyaluronic Acid Injections market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Seikagaku Corporation (Zimmer Biomet Inc.)
Sanofi S. A.
Fidia
Farmaceutici S.p.A.
Anika Therapeutics Inc. (DePuy Synthes Inc.)
Biochimique SA
Allergan Inc.
Galderma
Salix Pharmaceuticals
Lifecore Biomedical
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Products:
Single Injection
Three Injection
Five Injection
Next Generation (Steroid Combination)
By End-user:
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Orthopedic Clinics
Retail Pharmacies
Online Sales
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Knee Hyaluronic Acid Injections Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Knee Hyaluronic Acid Injections Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Knee Hyaluronic Acid Injections Market, by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Knee Hyaluronic Acid Injections Market, by End-User, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Knee Hyaluronic Acid Injections Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Knee Hyaluronic Acid Injections Market Dynamics
3.1. Knee Hyaluronic Acid Injections Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Knee Hyaluronic Acid Injections Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Knee Hyaluronic Acid Injections Market, by Product
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Knee Hyaluronic Acid Injections Market by Product, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Knee Hyaluronic Acid Injections Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Knee Hyaluronic Acid Injections Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Single Injection
5.4.2. Three Injection
5.4.3. Five Injection
5.4.4. Next Generation (Steroid Combination)
