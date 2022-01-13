Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Market Outlook , Size, Forecasts, Demand, Competitive Analysis, Growth Factors, Key Players

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 05:39:42 / Comserve Inc. / -- Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)



Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Market is valued approximately USD 68.90 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.00 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Due to advancements in medical science and technology, immunotherapy is at the helm of modern oncology care due to which the deployment of oncolytic virus immunotherapy has witnessed consistent growth. A spectrum of immunotherapies that primarily target three layers of tumor biology, including immune system and it has gained considerable traction owing to the promising end-results. Further, the development of anti-cancer treatment therapies has largely focused on delivering customized therapy to cellular targets.



The promising outcomes during the early stage clinical trials with oncolytic virus immunotherapy is further expected to play an imperative tole in boosting the overall growth of the market. Also, the key players are focusing on strategies such as product launch, innovation and merger & acquisition to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. Ongoing clinical trials, advancement in oncolytic virus immunotherapy along with the regulatory imposition on oncolytic virus immunotherapy would drive the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027. However, failure of these molecules in late stage of clinical developments may be leveling off for companies operating in the market which is hampering the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027.



The regional analysis of global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region due to the owing to high prevalence of cancer, specifically melanoma cancer. Also, the dominance of the region is witnessed owing to the strong presence of leading manufacturers and high rate of manufacturer's sponsorship are contributing to greater availability of oncolytic virus immunotherapy in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.



Major market player included in this report are:

Merck

Amgen

TILT Biotherapeutics

Oncorus

Sorrento Therapeutics

Shanghai Sunway Biotech

BioVex, Inc.

Cold Genesys, Inc.

DNAtrix Therapeutics

Genelux Corporation



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Engineering Oncolytic Viruses

Wild-Type Oncolytic Viruses

By Application:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE



Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027



