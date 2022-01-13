Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 05:39:10 / Comserve Inc. / -- The cloud managed services market size is estimated to grow from USD 27.15 billion in 2017 to USD 53.78 billion by 2022, at an estimated CAGR of 14.6%.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The cloud managed services market size is estimated to grow from USD 27.15 billion in 2017 to USD 53.78 billion by 2022, at an estimated CAGR of 14.6%. The cloud managed services market is driven by factors such as increased adoption of managed services by SMEs and the increasing trend of mobile devices and big data analytics in the organizations. Concern over cloud security and privacy is going to hinder the market during the forecast period.

Managed infrastructure services segment is expected to hold the major market share during the forecast period

The managed infrastructure services segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The managed infrastructure services segment consists of various services such as data center services, end-user services, and technical and communication services, which allow organizations to transfer their day-to-day activities as a strategic method to improve effectiveness and efficiency of their infrastructure.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108337

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Cloud Managed Services Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report)

"The SMEs segment for managed cloud services is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period."

The Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the managed cloud services market during the forecast period. Small enterprises face greater resource crunch than larger enterprises and require better methods to solve the complexities for better cost optimization on their business processes. Security and compliance and reduction in downtime are some of the major benefits that the small enterprises are experiencing through the adoption of managed services. By using these managed services, SMEs are able to focus more on business operations than worrying about the IT cost.

"Asa-Pacific is expected to witness a high growth potential during the forecast period"

North America holds the largest market share in 2017 while APAC is the fastest-growing region in terms of CAGR. With the companies rapidly outsourcing IT related functions to the countries in APAC, the cloud and managed services models have become extremely important as they enable better productivity and cost-effectiveness. Therefore, the market is witnessing a high demand. Moreover, North America, being the most advanced region in cloud technology, has higher rate of adoption of managed services than the other regions due to the increased organizational and communication activities.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108337

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Cloud Managed Services Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report)

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with the key people. The break-up of profiles of primary participants is given below as:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C level – 35%, Director level – 25%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 30%, and RoW- 5%

Research Coverage

The cloud managed services market has been segmented by component, deployment type, organization size, industry vertical, and region. The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

The report segments the cloud managed services market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the subsegments. The market numbers are further split across different verticals and regions.





Reasons to buy the Report

The report helps the stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

This report helps stakeholders to understand the competitors better and gain more insights to enhance the position of their businesses. There is a separate section on competitive landscape, including competitor ecosystem, and mergers and acquisitions. Besides, there are company profiles of 23 players, who offer services in this market. In this section, market internals are also provided that can put the stakeholders ahead of their competitors.

TABLE OF CONTENTS



1 INTRODUCTION 15

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 15

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 15

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 16

1.4 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 17

1.5 CURRENCY 17

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 18

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 19

2.1 RESEARCH DATA 19

2.1.1 SECONDARY DATA 20

2.1.2 PRIMARY DATA 20

2.1.2.1 Breakdown of primary interviews 20

2.1.2.2 Key industry insights 21

2.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 22

2.3 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS 24

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Cloud Managed Services Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report) appeared first on Comserveonline.