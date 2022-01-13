Modular Data Center Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report)

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 05:27:28 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global modular data center market size is expected to grow from USD 13.07 billion in 2017 to USD 46.50 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.90%.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The global modular data center market size is expected to grow from USD 13.07 billion in 2017 to USD 46.50 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.90%. There is an increasing need for reducing the CAPEX spent on commissioning mission-critical data center facilities. Modular data center solutions provide the required scalability and cost effectiveness for setting up new data centers as well as for upgrading the existing infrastructure. This acts as one of the major drivers of the modular data center market. However, vendor lock-ins may hold back end-users from adopting these solutions.

"The individual functional module market is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period."

The individual functional module segment in the modular data center market is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period. Individual functional modules prove advantageous for those data center facilities that have standard capacities in their existing facility, as these facilities may only require to scale a specific resource. This added utility of the individual functional module is expected to drive its market share in the global modular data center market.

"Integration and deployment services are estimated for the largest market share during the forecast period"

The modular data center market services includes consulting, integration & deployment and infrastructure management, wherein integration & deployment services are expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period. integration and deployment services help small as well as large organizations in deployment of reliable data center solutions in a cost-effective manner. Integration and deployment services facilitate rapid assembling, integration, deployment and commissioning of the modular data center which is further driving the market.

"North America is expected to have the largest market in 2017, whereas Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period."

North America is expected to capture the largest market share in 2017, and the trend is likely to continue in the near future. This region is growing owing to the presence of a large number of data centers, and it has witnessed rapid adoption due to the availability of comprehensive solutions. On the other hand, the APAC modular data center market is expected to witness exponential growth and is projected to be the fastest-growing regions in the global modular data center market. This is mainly due to the increasing volume of data center traffic in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Hong Kong.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with the key people. The break-up of the profiles of the primary participants is given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 33%, Tier 2: 50%, and Tier 3: 17%

• By Designation: C-Level: 43%, Director Level: 14%, and Others: 43%

• By Region: North America: 67%, Europe: 16%, APAC: 17%

Research Coverage:

The functional module solutions considered in the modular data center market include all-in-one functional module and individual functional module. The individual functional module is further segmented into IT module, electrical module, and mechanical module. The services considered in the modular data center market include consulting, integration and deployment, and infrastructure management. The market is also segmented on the basis of data center size into mid-sized data centers, enterprise data centers, and large data centers. On the basis tier types, the market is segmented into tier 1, tier 2, tier 3, and tier 4 data centers. The market is segmented on the basis of industries into Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI); IT and telecom; government and defense; healthcare; education; retail; energy; manufacturing; and others (media and entertainment, and transportation and logistics). The market has been segmented on the basis of regions into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America.

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. The report segments the modular data center market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and subsegments across different verticals and regions.

2. The report will help stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. The report will help stakeholders to better understand their competitors and gain more insights to enhance their position in the market. The competitive landscape section includes new product launches, partnerships, agreements and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and expansions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS



1 INTRODUCTION 14

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 14

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 14

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 15

1.3.1 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 15

1.4 CURRENCY 16

1.5 STAKEHOLDERS 16

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 17

2.1 RESEARCH DATA 17

2.1.1 SECONDARY DATA 18

2.1.2 PRIMARY DATA 18

2.1.2.1 Breakdown of primaries 19

2.1.2.2 Key industry insights 19

2.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 20

2.2.1 TOP-DOWN APPROACH 22

2.3 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS 22

2.4 LIMITATIONS 22

