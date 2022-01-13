Synthetic Aperture Radar Market: Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 05:21:24 / Comserve Inc. / -- The synthetic aperture radar market is projected to grow from USD 2.41 billion in 2017 to USD 4.21 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 11.75% from 2017 to 2022.



The synthetic aperture radar market is projected to grow from USD 2.41 billion in 2017 to USD 4.21 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 11.75% from 2017 to 2022. The growing demand for technologies providing situational awareness, increasing deployment of space-based radars, and geopolitical instabilities in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions are fueling the demand for radars for airborne and maritime surveillance applications. These factors are driving the synthetic aperture radar market. However, the development of dual-band synthetic aperture radars offers growth opportunities for the synthetic aperture radar market.

"Based on platform, the airborne segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the synthetic aperture radar market in 2017."

Based on platform, the airborne segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the synthetic aperture radar market in 2017. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the rise in the use of airborne synthetic aperture radars in the aerospace industry. Civil as well as military aircraft are being equipped with synthetic aperture radars. These radars provide unique information to resolve challenges such as climate change, resource monitoring, disaster management, environmental monitoring, etc.

"North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the synthetic aperture radar market in 2017 while the Asia Pacific synthetic aperture radar market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period." The North American region is estimated to account for the largest share of the synthetic aperture radar market in 2017. Major factors that are expected to drive the North America synthetic aperture radar market include an increase in the demand for surveillance systems and radars since the US military is in the process of replacing its legacy systems of more than three decades with advanced synthetic aperture radars. The Asia Pacific synthetic aperture radar market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Countries in the Asia Pacific region are upgrading their military capabilities through technological developments in the field of synthetic aperture radars. It serves as an opportunity for synthetic aperture radar manufacturers to enhance their businesses in the Asia Pacific region.

The break-up of profiles of primary participants in this report on the synthetic aperture radar market has been given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C Level – 35%, Director Level – 25%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: North America - 45%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, and RoW – 5%



Key players profiled in this report on the synthetic aperture radar market are Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Raytheon Company (US), Thales Group (France), BAE Systems (UK), etc. Manufacturers of synthetic aperture radars include Harris Corporation (US), SAAB Group (Sweden), Israel Aerospace Industry (Israel), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), Aselsan A.S. (Turkey), Cobham Plc (UK), etc.

Research Coverage:

The market study segments the synthetic aperture radar market on the basis of platform (airborne, ground), frequency band (X band, L band, C band, S band, K/Ku/Ka, UHF/VHF, and others), application area (defense and commercial), component (receiver, transmitter, antenna), mode (multimode, single mode), and maps these segments and subsegments across five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The report provides an in-depth market intelligence regarding market dynamics and major factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges that influence the growth of the synthetic aperture radar market, along with analyzing micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the synthetic aperture radar market.

Reasons to Buy This Report:

From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analysis, which include industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, supply chain analysis, and company profiles. These insights together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high growth segments of the synthetic aperture radar market, high-growth regions, and drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the synthetic aperture radar market.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on different types of synthetic aperture radars offered by top players operating in the synthetic aperture radar market



• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the synthetic aperture radar market



• Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets, as the report analyzes the markets for synthetic aperture radars across varied regions



• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the synthetic aperture radar market



• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players operating in the synthetic aperture radar market.

