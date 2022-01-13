Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 05:23:18 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global video streaming software market size is expected to grow from USD 3.25 billion in 2017 to USD 7.50 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.2%.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The global video streaming software market size is expected to grow from USD 3.25 billion in 2017 to USD 7.50 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.2%. The major factors driving the video streaming software market are increasing traction of VaaS in enterprises due to lower cost of ownership, extensive growth of online videos, and growing needs for on-demand streaming. However, network connectivity issues and the technical difficulties involved in video streaming are some of the major factors hindering the growth of the video streaming software market.

"Video Analytics is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period."

The video analytics solutions segment is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period, as video analytics solutions offer a 360-degree view of enterprise viewer habits and behaviors, producing critical intelligence to support enterprise strategic goals. Through video analytics, enterprises can club Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, and cognitive technologies to extract actionable insights from the video files.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Video Streaming Software Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report)

"Broadcasters, operators, and media vertical is expected to have the largest market share in 2017."

The broadcasters, operators, and media vertical is expected to witness the highest adoption of video streaming software, as the video streaming software helps broadcasters, operators, and media companies to maximize monetization, minimize operational overheads, offer better services, and enhance viewing experiences.

"Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR."

The APAC region includes emerging economies such as China, Australia, Singapore, and India. In these countries, enterprises are rapidly deploying video streaming software solutions. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies, growing usage of digital media among organizations and individuals, and the rising awareness about business productivity. In terms of market size, North America is expected to lead the video streaming software market in 2017.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the video streaming software market.

The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is given below:

• By Company: Tier 1 – 24%, Tier 2 – 41%, and Tier 3 – 35%

• By Designation: C-Level – 57%, Director Level – 36%, Others – 7%

• By Region: North America – 49%, Europe – 28%, APAC – 16%, RoW – 7%

Research Coverage

The video streaming software market has been segmented based on solutions and services, streaming types, deployment types, verticals, and regions. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide key insights into their business overview; products and services; key strategies; new product launches; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; expansions; and competitive landscapes associated with the video streaming software market.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in the video streaming software market in the following ways:

• The report segments the video streaming software market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the subsegments across different regions.

• The report helps stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

• The report is expected to help stakeholders to understand their competitors better and gain more insights to better their position in the market. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystems, new product developments, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS



1 INTRODUCTION 17

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 17

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 17

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 18

1.3.1 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 19

1.4 CURRENCY 19

1.5 STAKEHOLDERS 19

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 20

2.1 RESEARCH DATA 20

2.1.1 SECONDARY DATA 21

2.1.2 PRIMARY DATA 21

2.1.2.1 Breakdown of primaries 22

2.1.2.2 Key industry insights 22

2.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 23

2.3 MICROQUADRANT RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 25

2.3.1 VENDOR INCLUSION CRITERIA 25

2.4 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS 26

2.5 LIMITATIONS 26

