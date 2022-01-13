Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report)

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 05:21:17 / Comserve Inc. / -- The nanosatellite and microsatellite market is projected to grow from USD 1.21 billion in 2017 to USD 3.49 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.7% during the forecast period.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The nanosatellite and microsatellite market is projected to grow from USD 1.21 billion in 2017 to USD 3.49 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.7% during the forecast period. Factors such as the high demand for miniature satellites in Earth observation applications, low manufacturing cost of miniature satellites, and increased investments in nanosatellite and microsatellite technologies are expected to drive the growth of the market. The implementation of stringent regulations pertaining to the increasing number of satellites being launched can restrain the growth of the market.

"Based on component, the service segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the nanosatellite and microsatellite market in 2017."

Based on component, the service segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the nanosatellite and microsatellite market in 2017. Services offered by companies in the market include planning and satellite design, mission management, engineering services, science services, testing, support, and all such services needed for the efficient operation of nanosatellites and microsatellites. The growth of the services segment can be primarily attributed to the high demand for vendors of nanosatellites and microsatellites that provide support services, in addition to developing and designing miniature satellites.

"Based on application, the Earth observation and remote sensing segment is expected to be the largest segment of the market in 2017."

The Earth observation and remote sensing segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the nanosatellite and microsatellite market in 2017. The high mobility of nanosatellites and microsatellites, due to their compactness, makes them ideal to forecast disasters with no delay in reporting time and track various weather-related phenomena, such as hurricanes, lightning, polar lights, or natural catastrophes.

Based on vertical, the commercial segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the market in 2017.

Based on vertical, the commercial segment of the nanosatellite and microsatellite market is expected to witness the highest growth in the coming years. Companies operational in the commercial vertical can gather real-time data and distribute it across a wide geographic area to their clients with the help of miniature satellites. Civil, government, and defense are other key verticals wherein nanosatellites and microsatellites are widely used.

"Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing market for nanosatellites and microsatellites during the forecast period"

The nanosatellite and microsatellite market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and RoW. The market in Europe includes the U.K., Russia, Germany, and France, who are rapidly gaining technological leadership in satellite manufacturing. The market for nanosatellites and microsatellites in Europe is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the increased demand for missions that provide data for Earth observation and scientific exploration.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the nanosatellite and microsatellite marketplace.

 By Company Type: Tier 1: 17%, Tier 2: 33%, and Tier 3: 50%

 By Designation: C-Level: 35%, Director Level: 60%, and Others: 5%

 By Region: North America: 48%, Europe: 35%, and APAC: 17%

Research Coverage

The nanosatellite and microsatellite market has been segmented based on component, mass, application, vertical, and region. Based on component, the nanosatellite and microsatellite market has been segmented into hardware, software and data processing, service, and launch service. Based on mass, the market has been segmented into 1 kg-10 kg (nanosatellite) and 11 kg-100 kg (microsatellite). Based on application, the nanosatellite and microsatellite market has been segmented into communication, Earth observation and remote sensing, scientific research, biological experiment, technology demonstration and verification, academic training, mapping and navigation, and reconnaissance. Based on vertical, the nanosatellite and microsatellite market has been segmented into government, civil, commercial, defense, energy & infrastructure, and maritime & transportation. Based on region, the nanosatellite and microsatellite market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC and RoW (the Middle East & Africa and Latin America).

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:



The report will help market leaders and new entrants in the nanosatellite and microsatellite market in the following ways:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them the closest approximations of revenues of the nanosatellite and microsatellite market and its subsegments. This report will also help stakeholders better understand the competitor landscape, gain more insight to better position their businesses, and implement suitable go-to-market strategies. The report will help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

