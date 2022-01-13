Helicopters Market: Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 05:20:18 / Comserve Inc. / -- The helicopters market is projected to grow from USD 26.93 billion in 2017 to USD 30.69 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 2.65% during the forecast period.



"Factors such as increased demand for EMS (Emergency Medical Services) in North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa and increasing demand for military helicopters due to replacement as well as capability expansion programs worldwide will drive the helicopters market"

The helicopters market is projected to grow from USD 26.93 billion in 2017 to USD 30.69 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 2.65% during the forecast period. Considering the growing demand for technologically advanced helicopters for the military as well commercial applications, helicopter OEMs and their suppliers focus on innovation in their models and designs to help their customers to compete based on a range of diverse service offerings.

"The filters segment is projected to lead the helicopters aftermarket during the forecast period"

Based on aftermarket components & systems, the filters segment is projected to lead the helicopters market during the forecast period. As helicopters are required to operate in all kinds of environment, there is a constant risk of wear to the engines. Filters are used in helicopters to protect the engines from contaminants, such as dust and sand, ingested during landing and take-off. Usually located in front of the engine air intake, filters provide protection against airborne sand & dust, external objects, heavy rain, snow, and ice. If airborne contaminants are ingested by a helicopter engine, they can cause severe damage, such as erosion, corrosion, and component wear. As filters are also prone to wear and tear due to the constant exposure to dust and sand, they need to be regularly maintained and changed, which makes the filters market grow at a significant rate.

"The helicopters aftermarket is expected to witness the highest growth in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period"

The components and systems used in helicopters need to be replaced regularly for better functioning of the aircraft and to minimize the chances of an accident occurring, thus resulting in the growth of the helicopters aftermarket. The helicopters aftermarket is expected to witness considerable growth in Asia Pacific and Latin America, owing to the aging of the fleet of helicopters in these regions. Components and systems are required to be replaced or upgraded, due to the aging of helicopters, which, in turn, is expected to fuel the growth of the helicopters aftermarket.

Some of the helicopter aftermarket service providers are Rockwell Collins, Inc. (US), Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US), Leonardo – Società per azioni (Italy), Indonesian Aerospace (Indonesia), Safran S.A. (France), and Australian Aerospace Engineering Pty Ltd (Australia).

Break-up of profiles of primary participants in this report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C Level – 35%, Director Level – 25%, Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, RoW – 5%



Research Coverage

The study segments the helicopters market on the basis of point of sale into OEM market and aftermarket. The OEM market is further segmented on the basis of type, application, component & system, and region. The aftermarket is segmented on the basis of component & system and region.

Reasons to buy this report:

From an insight perspective, the helicopters market report focuses on industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss basic views on competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of the helicopters market, high-growth regions, and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on helicopter offerings by top players in the market



• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the helicopters market



• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyzes the helicopters market across regions



• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the helicopters market



• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the helicopters market.

