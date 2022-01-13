Transparent Caching Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report)

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 05:15:35 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global transparent caching market is expected to grow from USD 876.6 million in 2017 to USD 4,274.2 million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 37.28%.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The global transparent caching market is expected to grow from USD 876.6 million in 2017 to USD 4,274.2 million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 37.28%. Need for improved network bandwidth is driving the transparent caching market. With an increase in demand for live online videos across the globe, and access to other media and entertainment services provided over OTT by content delivery providers, results in network congestion. Installation of caches can help service providers to overcome the problem of network congestion, and offer popular content on the network.

Security and privacy issues among content delivery providers are acting as restraints for the transparent caching market. The term transparent caching is used because the content, which is cached, is unknown to both the content originator and the end-user, leading to privacy issues.

"Policy management segment is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period."

The software segment in the transparent caching market includes policy management, security, and analytics. In the policy management segment, transparent caching software providing policy management, helps service providers to manage the network by caching popular web content inside its network and deliver the content on users request using a local server.

"Converged server segment is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period."

Users may not access the cached files on the disk regularly, or even the file is not at all accessed, resulting in heap of non-hot resource files on the disk after the system is used for a certain period of time. Transparent caching solutions automatically clean the disk when it reaches to the pre-set threshold. These solutions uses advanced algorithm to precisely select and remove the files which are not requested.

"Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period."

Among the 5 major regions, APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the transparent caching market during the forecast period, due to the rising awareness regarding business productivity, supplemented with competently designed transparent caching solutions offered by the vendors present in this region. Additionally, the extensive facilities to deploy and manage content platforms at an economical cost are enhancing the growth in this region.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the transparent caching market.

 By Company Type: Tier I: 35%, Tier II: 45%, Tier III: 20%

 By Designation: C-Level: 35%, Director Level: 25%, Others: 40%

 By Region: North America: 45%, Europe: 20%, APAC: 30%, RoW: 5%

Research Coverage

The transparent caching market has been segmented on the basis of content type, software, hardware, services, end-user, and region. The transparent caching solutions help ISPs, telecom operators, Direct-to-Home (DTH) cable service providers, governments, and enterprises to reduce content delivery cost by caching each content type, such as live video streaming and static videos, into the network edge, close to the internet subscribers. The transparent caching segmented on the basis of the content type, such as live streaming videos and static videos.

The services offered in the transparent caching market are professional and managed. Various software types are policy management, security, and analytics. Hardware includes iconverged server. End-users are segmented into ISPs, telecom operators, Direct-to-home cable service providers, enterprises, and governments. Finally, on the basis of regions, the transparent caching market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America.

The report will help the market leaders and new entrants in the transparent caching market in the following ways:

1. The report segments the market into various subsegments, hence, it covers the market comprehensively. The report provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the subsegments. The market numbers are further split across different industry verticals and regions.

2. The report helps in understanding the overall growth of the market. It provides information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. The report helps in understanding the competitors better and gaining more insights to strengthen one's position in the market. The study also presents the positioning of the key players based on their product offerings and business strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS



1 INTRODUCTION 13

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 13

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 13

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 14

1.4 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 14

1.5 CURRENCY 15

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 15

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 16

2.1 RESEARCH DATA 16

2.1.1 SECONDARY DATA 17

2.1.2 PRIMARY DATA 17

2.1.2.1 Breakdown of primaries 18

2.1.2.2 Key industry insights 18

2.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 20

2.2.1 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH 20

2.2.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH 21

2.3 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS 22

2.4 LIMITATIONS 22

