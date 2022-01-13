Data Center Market 2021 Key Players Analysis, Segmentation, Industry Size, Growth, Trend and Forecast by 2027

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 05:15:23 / Comserve Inc. / -- The data center market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the period 2021–2026.



The data center market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the period 2021–2026.



The global data center market size has witnessed a significant boost since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe. The demand for data centers has increased because of the increased access to internet-related services aided by nation-wide lockdowns imposed by governments worldwide. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly increased the internet traffic between 25% and 30% during the initial lockdown period (March-April) worldwide, which is 10X times than normal growth (~3% per month). Cloud-based services have observed a spike as organizations, including government bodies, require to transfer, store, and secure confidential data and information. Similarly, the impact of COVID-19 has been unprecedented on the IoT devices market. IoT-enabled devices have witnessed high acceptance for monitoring and surveillance purposes, especially in the healthcare sector.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the data center market during the forecast period:

• Increase in the Procurement of Renewable Energy Sources

• High Innovations in Innovative Data Center Technology

• Increase in Adoption of 200/400 GbE Switch Ports

• Adoption of AI-Enhanced Liquid Immersion & Direct-to-Chip Cooling



The study considers the present scenario of the data center market and its market dynamics for the period 2020−2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Data Center Market Segmentation

The global data center market research report includes a detailed segmentation by infrastructure , IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling technique, general construction, tier standards, geography. The IT infrastructure market is growing due to the increasing investment in data centers as well as hyperscale facilities. A majority of revenue is expected to be generated by server systems, followed by storage and network infrastructure during the forecast period. The introduction of artificial intelligence-based infrastructure solutions is influencing the overall market growth. The adoption of UPS with over 2 MW is high because of the increased construction of large and hyperscale facilities. Hyperscale operators are increasingly purchasing renewable energy sources to power their operations and reduce carbon emissions. To reduce power consumption, service operators are implementing innovative and energy-efficient cooling infrastructure solutions. The use of free cooling techniques has grown significantly over the last few years in regions that have favorable climatic conditions that can utilize evaporative/adiabatic coolers for data center cooling purposes. The cooling systems market is expected to grow over the next few years because of redundancy and high heat generation at the rack level.



The adoption of cloud-based services and the development of hyperscale facilities are expected to be strong drivers for the global IT infrastructure market. North America is likely to witness an increase in the enterprise adoption of colocation spaces for operations, which, in turn, will increase the revenue for high-performance infrastructure. Artificial Intelligence and IoT will be a strong driving force for IT infrastructure procurement in the market during the forecast period.



Several data center facilities in North America have witnessed the implementation of 2N redundant UPS systems. Hyperscale operators are deploying end-of-rack UPS solutions supporting up to six racks. The increasing procurement of renewable energy will reduce the procurement of generator systems in the region. The UK, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and Ireland are the major contributors to the power infrastructure revenue in Western Europe. To conserve energy, the procurement of OCP-based infrastructure solutions and architecture is significant. The Nordic region is expected to witness the procurement of 48V DC UPS systems. Most facilities in the Nordic region are powered through renewable energy with grid stability of over 95%, which reduced the dependency on redundant generator systems.



The deployment of tall racks of 45U─52U is experiencing strong adoption in North America. Most data centers are designed based on the American Society of Heating, Refrigeration, and Air-conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) guidelines. Data centers in North America are adopting air- and water-cooled chillers with the economizer mode to facilitate partial cooling of the facility using outside air.



North America has a strong presence of general and sub-contractors. The competition will increase over the next few years. Expertise in developing data centers within a short time (less than one year) will be a key criterion for data center operators to select contractors. Western Europe is the most active market for data center construction. The increase in demand for data centers has multiplied the number of contractors and sub-contractors in the market. Several Europe-based construction service providers in the region manage several major data center construction projects that include architects and engineering tasks. However, a major challenge for contractors in the region is the non-availability of skilled professionals to manage hyperscale data center projects. The APAC region has a strong presence of both local and global contractors. The average labor cost in several countries, including India, is inexpensive than in the US and Europe.



In 2020, around 15 Tier IV data centers were opened in the US, Belgium, Irelands, Netherlands, Singapore, and Sweden. These facilities generate more revenue, with focused investment on highly efficient cooling systems. The increase in data center build-out announcements from Apple, Facebook, and Google is expected to a major boost to the tier IV market. The global Tier I & Tier II data center market is expected to register a negative CAGR during the forecast. Over the years, the increased awareness of the use of redundant infrastructure has reduced the market share. A majority of under-developed projects across the globe fall under the Tier III category, which is likely to continue during the forecast period. However, several operators are likely to shift to the Tier IV category based on the growth in rack power density and critical data center applications.



By Infrastructure

• IT

• Electrical

• Mechanical

• General Construction

By IT Infrastructure

• Servers

• Storage

• Network

By Electrical Infrastructure

• UPS Systems

• Generators

• Transfer Switches and Switchgears

• PDUs

• Other Electrical Infrastructures

By Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

o CRAC & CRAH Units

o Chiller Units

o Cooling Towers, Dry Coolers, & Condensers

o Other Cooling Units

• Racks

• Others Mechanical Infrastructure

By Cooling Technique

• Air-based Cooling Technique

• Liquid-based Cooling Technique

By General Construction

• Core and Shell Development

• Installation and Commissioning Services

• Engineering and Building Designs

• Physical Security

• DCIM/BMS

By Tier Standards

• Tier I &II

• Tier III

• Tier IV



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

The US data center market is expected to reach approx. $104 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of over 3%. Strong growth of AI-based infrastructure solutions, which are increasing the rack power density over 15 kW, is a major driving factor for the market. The high procurement of NVMe-based all-flash storage solutions, coupled with the increased deployment of 25 GbE and 100 GbE switch ports, is influencing the market growth. Also, the incorporation of custom-designed solutions namely OCP-based infrastructure will continue to grow. The deployment of 5G across the region is likely to result in strong data growth and application workloads, resulting in high-performance computing infrastructure procurement as well as the construction of edge data centers across the region.



By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Other Countries

• Western Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Netherlands

o Ireland

o Other Countries

• Nordic

o Denmark

o Iceland & Finland

o Norway

o Sweden

• Central & Eastern Europe

o Russia & Czech Republic

o Poland & Austria

o Other Central and Eastern Countries

• Middle East

o GCC

o Other Middle Eastern Countries

• Africa

o South Africa

o Kenya

o Other African Countries

• APAC

o China & Hong Kong

o Australia & New Zealand

o India

o Japan

o Rest of APAC

o Southeast Asia

 Singapore

 Malaysia

 Thailand

 Indonesia

 Other South Eastern Countries



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The global data center market share is characterized by the presence of several global and regional vendors, which operating under several verticals – IT, storage, network, electrical, mechanical, and general construction. The IT market witnessed significant growth in revenue contribution from ODM server manufacturers. HPE, Dell Technologies, dominate the leading revenue share in the server and storage markets. Vendor offerings are concentrated on technologies such as cloud, big data, artificial intelligence, and IoT-based application workloads. However, to gain market share, vendors should target enterprises in the APAC and MEA regions. With a revenue share of around 39%, Cisco dominated the market, and the revenue growth has been aided by strong demand for Application Centric Infrastructure (ACI) product portfolio. ABB, Eaton, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv are the leading power infrastructure players. Cummins, KOHLER-SDMO, MTU On-Site Energy, and Caterpillar have a strong presence in the generators market.



Key Data Center Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers

• Cisco

• Dell Technologies

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• Huawei

• IBM

• Inspur Group



Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

• ABB

• Eaton

• Rittal

• Schneider Electric

• STULZ

• Vertiv

• Caterpillar

• Cummins



Key Data Center Contractors

• AECOM

• Bouygues

• DPR Construction

• Holder Construction

• Jacobs Engineering

• Mercury Engineering

• M+W Group



Key Data Center Investors

• Apple

• Amazon Web Services (AWS)

• CyrusOne

• Digital Realty

• Equinix

• Facebook

• GDS Holdings

• Google

• Microsoft

• NTT Communications



Other Prominent Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers

• Arista

• Atos

• Broadcom

• Extreme Networks

• Hitachi Vantara

• Inventec

• Juniper

• Lenovo

• NEC

• NetApp

• Oracle

• Pure Storage

• Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer)

• Super Micro Computer

• Wistron (Wiwynn)



Other Prominent Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

• Airedale Air Conditioning

• Asetek

• Alfa Laval

• Altima Technologies

• Assa Abloy

• Bosch Security Systems

• The Condair Group

• Delta Group

• Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

• Hitech

• KOHLER (SDMO)

• Legrand

• Nlyte Software

• Rolls Royce Power Systems AG

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Socomec Group

• Trane

• ZincFive



Other Prominent Data Center Contractors

• Arup Group

• Cap Ingelec

• Corgan

• CSF Group

• Faithful+Gould

• Fluor Corporation

• Fortis Construction

• Gensler

• Gilbane Building CO.

• HDR Architecture

• ISG

• Jones Engineering

• Kirby Group

• KKR Investment Group (Aceco TI SA)

• Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

• Linesight

• Mace Group

• Morrison Hershfield

• Mortenson Construction

• Red-Engineering

• Structure Tone

• Syska Hennessy Group

• Winthrop



Other Prominent Data Center Investors

• 21VIANET (Century Internet Data Center)

• Africa Data Centres

• Canberra Data Centres

• Cologix (COLO-D)

• Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS)

• Compass Data Centers (Root Data Center)

• COPT Data Center Solutions

• CoreSite Realty

• Etisalat Group

• Global Switch

• Keppel DC

• NEXTDC

• QTS Realty Trust

• Scala Data Centers

• Shanghai Athub

• ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)

• Tenglong Holdings Group (Tamron)

• Teraco Data Environments

• Turkcell

• Vantage Data Center

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. What is the market size and growth rate of the data center market during the forecast period?

2. What safety protocols and measures have taken by data center operators after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic?

3. How the emergence of 5G network is to affect the global data center market?

4. Who are the notable market players in the global data center market?

5. What are the innovative data center technologies boosting the market growth?

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

