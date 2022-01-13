Tactical Data Link Market: Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 05:06:53 / Comserve Inc. / -- The tactical data link market is projected to grow from USD 4.76 billion in 2017 to USD 6.43 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.17% from 2017 to 2022.



"Tactical data link market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.17% during the forecast period."

The tactical data link market is projected to grow from USD 4.76 billion in 2017 to USD 6.43 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.17% from 2017 to 2022. The increasing demand for the secure network to share data between maritime, airborne or land radio communications at high speed is expected to drive the tactical data link market. The increasing adoption of tactical data link in airborne platforms is also expected to fuel the market during the forecast period. However, stringent military standards and reduction in defense budget are some of the restraints in tactical data link market.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108937

"Based on application, the intelligence, surveillance, & reconnaissance segment is estimated to lead the tactical data link market in 2017"

Based on application, the intelligence, surveillance, & reconnaissance segment is estimated to lead the tactical data link market in 2017. ISR helps in information gathering related to the enemy movements in the modern battlefield. This information is collected with the help of electronic sensors, and it helps enhance the decision making capability of the military personnel.

"Based on platform, the air-based segment is estimated to lead the tactical data link market in 2017."

Based on platform, the air-based segment is estimated to dominate the tactical data link market in 2017. Increasing demand for rotary wing and fixed wing aircraft, and UAV is driving the segment. Emerging trends in military aircraft include the use of advanced tactical data link for situational awareness, attack, and command & control.

"Based on component, the hardware segment is estimated to lead the tactical data link market in 2017."

Based on component, the hardware segment is estimated to lead the tactical data link market in 2017. The major part of the tactical data link comprises of sensors, communication networks, and computer & interface hardware used for developing a holistic operational picture.

"North America is estimated to lead the tactical data link market in 2017." North America is estimated to lead the tactical data link market in 2017. Countries in this region include the US and Canada. The presence of some of the major market players, such as Northrop Grumman (US), Rockwell Collins (US), L3 Technologies (US), Raytheon (US), and ViaSat (US) and the enormous number of military aircraft deliveries in this region have contributed to the growth of the tactical data link market in North America.



Break-up of profile of primary participants for this report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C level – 35%, Director level – 25%, Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, RoW – 5%



Some of the key players in the tactical data link market include Leonardo (Italy), BAE Systems (UK), General Dynamics (US), Saab AB (Sweden), Tactical Communications Group (US), Harris Corporation (US), Leidos (US), Ultra Electronics, Thales Group (France), ProLogic (US), Cubic Corporation (US), Isihellas.com (Greece), ATLAS ELEKTRONIK GmbH (Germany), Wolfspeed™ (US), TERMA (Denmark), TELEFUNKEN RACOMS (Germany), FREQUENTIS AG (Austria), Iridium Communications (US), and LIG Nex1 (South Korea).

Research Coverage

The study segments the tactical data link market based on application (intelligence, surveillance, & reconnaissance, radio communication, command and control, electronic warfare), platform (air-based, land-based, sea-based, weapon-based), and component (hardware, software), and maps these segments and subsegments across major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and RoW (Rest of the World). The report provides in-depth market intelligence regarding market dynamics and major factors influencing the growth of the tactical data link market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges), along with analyzing micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the tactical data link market.



Reasons to buy the report:

From an insight perspective, the tactical data link market report focuses on various levels of analysis — industry analysis, market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss basic views on competitive landscape, high-growth regions and countries, and their respective regulatory policies, drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The tactical data link market report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information regarding the competitive landscape in the tactical data link market

• Market Sizing: Market size in the financial year 2015-2016 and projection of the market size from 2017 to 2022

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the tactical data link market

• Market Overview: Market dynamics and subsequent analyses of associated trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities prevailing in the tactical data link market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets by analyzing markets for tactical data link across various regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the tactical data link market

• Regional Analysis: Factors influencing market shares of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Rest of the World

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading market players.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Tactical Data Link Market: Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030 appeared first on Comserveonline.