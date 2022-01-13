Aircraft Cabin Interior Market: Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 05:05:32 / Comserve Inc. / -- The aircraft cabin interior market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 26.02 billion in 2017 to USD 38.85 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.35% during the forecast period.



"Rise in demand for in-flight entertainment systems is one of the significant factors driving the aircraft cabin interior market."



The aircraft cabin interior market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 26.02 billion in 2017 to USD 38.85 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.35% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to as the increased demand for in-flight entertainment systems as these have become an alternate source of income for most airlines. Ancillary revenues are helping airlines maintain service quality or increase the quality of the services provided onboard. Airlines are using different sources for revenue generation such as onboard shopping, Wi-Fi connectivity, and advertising. However, the lack of profitable airlines in developing economies is expected to restrain the growth of this market.

Based on vendor, the OEM segment is projected to account for the largest share of the aircraft cabin interior market during the forecast period.



Based on vendor, the OEM segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the aircraft cabin interior market in 2017. The OEM phase is one of the crucial phases of the cabin interior market, as retrofit modification is cumbersome for airlines. Most aircraft cabin interior providers offer the line fit option, as it becomes easy to customize the cabin interior according to the airline's requirement before the aircraft is delivered.



North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the aircraft cabin interior market in 2017 and the Asia Pacific aircraft cabin interior market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



North America is estimated to account for the largest share in the aircraft cabin interior market in 2017. Major aircraft manufacturers, such as Boeing (US), Lockheed Martin (US), Bombardier (Canada), Bell Helicopter (US), Sikorsky Aircraft (US), BAE Systems (US), The Raytheon Company (US), and General Dynamics Corporation (US), among others, are based in this region, and thus generate high demand for aircraft cabin interiors. North America is projected to lead the aircraft cabin interior market during the forecast period, in terms of market share. The Asia Pacific aircraft cabin interior market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the presence of emerging aircraft manufacturers, such as COMAC (China) and Mitsubishi (Japan), among others. Furthermore, Asia Pacific has witnessed strong growth in the air passenger traffic. The growth in air passenger traffic has resulted in the increased demand for aircraft cabin interiors, and this trend is expected to continue over the next five years.





Break-up of profile of primary participants in the aircraft cabin interior market:



• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 35%

• By Designation: C Level – 32%, Director Level – 38%, and Others – 30%

• By Region: North America – 27%, Europe – 18%, Asia Pacific – 46%, and RoW – 9%



Major companies profiled in the report include Zodiac Aerospace (France), United Technologies Corporation (US), Astronics Corporation (US), Cobham plc (UK), Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG (Germany), Global Eagle Entertainment (US), Gogo (US), Honeywell International (US), Panasonic Avionics (US), RECARO Aircraft Seating GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), among others.



Research Coverage:



This research report categorizes the aircraft cabin interior market on the basis of vendor (OEM, MRO, aftermarket), type (seating, lighting, IFE, windows & windshield, lavatory, galley, stowage bin and panel), material (aluminum alloy, steel alloy, composites, others), and aircraft (NBA,WBA, VLA, RTA, business jets). These segments and subsegments have been mapped across major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.



Reasons to buy this report:

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analyses —industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, competitive leadership mapping matrix, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments in the aircraft cabin interior market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on aircraft cabin interior offered by top players in the market



• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the aircraft cabin interior market



• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyzes the aircraft cabin interior market across varied regions



• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the aircraft cabin interior market



• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the aircraft cabin interior market.

