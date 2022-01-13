Ground Control Station Market: Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 05:04:14 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Ground Control Station (GCS) market is projected to grow from USD 2.91 billion in 2017 to USD 5.25 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 12.54% from 2017 to 2022.



"The ground control station market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.54% during the forecast period."

The Ground Control Station (GCS) market is projected to grow from USD 2.91 billion in 2017 to USD 5.25 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 12.54% from 2017 to 2022. With the increase in the demand for unmanned systems in military and commercial sectors, the demand for ground control stations is expected to rise. The growing need for border surveillance is also going to boost the market further. It is expected that GCS services will be one of the major factor driving the market for military GCS as majority of the GCS are larger in size and require regular maintenance due to the harsh environments they operate in. On the other hand, the consolidation of ground control stations to control multiple unmanned vehicles acts as one of the major restraints for the ground control station market.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108949

"Based on system, the software segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period."

Based on system, the software segment is estimated to grow at a higher during the forecast period. The software segment includes software which are used by GCS to operate unmanned systems and their payloads. With the increasing application of unmanned systems, the demand for added functionality will also rise, which is expected to drive the GCS market.

"Based on services, the integration segment is expected to dominate the ground control station market in 2017."

Based on services, the integration segment is estimated to dominate the ground control station market in 2017. This dominance is mainly attributed to the demand for adding new functionality owing to the increasing application of drones and rapid evolvement of modular systems.

"North America is expected to lead the ground control station market in 2017."

The North American region is estimated to lead the ground control station market in 2017. Countries in this region include the US and Canada. The high demand for unmanned systems in North America is driving the market for GCS in this region. The presence of some of the major ground control station manufacturers in this region, such as Raytheon Company (US), Lockheed Martin (US), L3 Technologies, (US), Textron Systems (US), General Dynamics (US), Real-Time Innovations (US), and UAV Solutions (US), among others, has also contributed to the growth of the ground control station market in the region.

Break-up of profile of primary participants for this report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C level – 35%, Director level – 25%, Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, RoW – 5%



Some of the key players in the ground control station market include Elbit Systems (Israel), Raytheon Company (US), Lockheed Martin (US), L3 Technologies (US), Textron Systems (US), General Dynamics (US), AERODRONES (France), Robosys Automation and Robotics (India), Asseco Poland SA (Poland), AL Marakeb (UAE), Real-Time Innovations (US), and UAV Solutions (US).

Research Coverage

The study segments the ground control station market based on type (mobile, portable), platform (airborne, land, marine), system (hardware, software), and services (integration, maintenance, upgradation/modernization, training, leasing), and maps these segments and subsegments across major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World (RoW). The report provides in-depth market intelligence regarding market dynamics and major factors that influence the growth of the ground control station market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges), along with analyzing micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the ground control station market.



Reasons to buy the report:

From an insight perspective, the ground control station market report focuses on various levels of analysis — industry analysis, market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss basic views on competitive landscape, high-growth regions, and countries, and their respective regulatory policies, drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The ground control station market report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information regarding the competitive landscape in the ground control station market

• Market Sizing: Market size in the financial year 2015-2016 and projection of the market size from 2017 to 2022

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the ground control station market

• Market Overview: Market dynamics and subsequent analyses of associated trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities prevailing in the ground control station market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets by analyzing markets for ground control station systems across various regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the ground control station market

• Regional Analysis: Factors influencing the market shares of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading market players.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Ground Control Station Market: Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030 appeared first on Comserveonline.