Remote Electronic Unit Market: Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

The remote electronic unit market is projected to grow from USD 2.78 billion in 2017 to USD 5.10 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 12.88% from 2017 to 2022. Advancements in fly-by-wire and electric actuation systems technologies, miniaturization of remote electronic units in the aerospace industry, and increased number of satellite constellations are the key factors driving the growth of the remote electronic unit market. The upgrade or modernization of existing aircraft fleet offers opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Based on the platform, the aircraft segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the remote electronic unit market in 2017."

Based on the platform, the aircraft segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the remote electronic unit market in 2017. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to the increasing use of remote electronic units for efficient flights control in aircraft. Aircraft that use advanced fly-by-wire systems, power-by-wire systems, or smart actuators are equipped with remote electronic units.

"The North American region is estimated to account for the largest share of the remote electronic unit market in 2017, while the Asia Pacific remote electronic unit market is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period." The North American region is estimated to account for the largest share of the remote electronic unit market in 2017. High disposable income of consumers in North America has contributed to a rise in air travel, which, in turn, has led to an increase in air passenger traffic. This rise in air passenger traffic has led to an increase in the number of aircraft deliveries in this region, which has consequently propelled the demand for remote electronic units. The Asia Pacific remote electronic unit market is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to the increased demand for new aircraft in the region.

The remote electronic unit ecosystem comprises airline component providers, such as Parker Hannifin (US), BAE Systems (UK), Liebherr (Switzerland), Rockwell Collins (US), and Curtiss-Wright (US), and the manufacturers of different types of remote electronic units, such as Becker Avionics (US), Thales (France), Flight Data Systems (US), Esterline Technologies (US), and Texas Instruments (US).

Research Coverage:

The market study segments the remote electronic unit market based on the application (flight control surface, landing gear, fuel system, ice protection system, others), end use (Original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket), and platform (aircraft and spacecraft) and maps these segments and subsegments across four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The report provides an in-depth market intelligence regarding market dynamics and major factors, such as drivers, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges that influence the growth of the remote electronic unit market, along with analyzing micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the remote electronic unit market.

