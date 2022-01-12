Enterprise Asset Management Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report)

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 04:58:56 / Comserve Inc. / -- The EAM market size is expected to grow from USD 3.44 billion in 2017 to USD 6.05 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.9%.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The EAM market size is expected to grow from USD 3.44 billion in 2017 to USD 6.05 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The increased asset of life aging infrastructure, reduced maintenance and procurement costs, increased tracking ability of assets in an organization, and improved return on assets have led to the adoption of EAM. Lack of awareness about the benefits of deploying EAM solutions is one of the restraints for the EAM market.

Energy and utilities industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The energy and utilities industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. EAM solutions are largely deployed in the energy and utilities industry. These solutions help address operational challenges, such as inspections, and wear and tear monitoring, and offer preventive maintenance and usage monitoring. Assets such as power stations, gas pipelines, and electricity cables are the livelihood of the utilities sector.

EAM solutions also help maximize the Returns on Investment (RoI) by providing solutions in every step of the asset lifecycle. Integration with customer information systems gives the utilities sector a complete view of asset performance and usage history by performing the utility rate analysis. In this analysis, activities with maximum impact on costs are identified. The main reason for deploying EAM solutions in the energy and utilities industry is the increasing regulatory-driven operational requirements and civil penalties.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with key people. Break-up of profile of primary participants is as follows:

• By Company: Tier 1 – 17%, Tier 2 – 47%, and Tier 3 – 36%

• By Designation: C-level – 64%, Manager level – 30%, and Others – 6%

• By Region: North America – 68%, Europe – 12%, APAC – 9%, MEA – 7%, and Latin America – 4%

Research Coverage

The report includes in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the EAM market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. The research report segments the EAM market by component (software and services), deployment type, organization size, industry vertical, and region.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The EAM market has been segmented on the basis of components (software and services), deployment types, organization sizes, industries, and regions. The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. The report segments the EAM market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the subsegments. The market numbers are further split across various industries and regions.

2. The report helps the stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. This report will help stakeholders in better understanding the competitors and gaining more insights to better position their businesses. There is a separate section on competitive landscape, including competitor ecosystem, and mergers and acquisitions. Besides, there are company profiles of 12 players offering services in this market. In this section, market internals have been provided that can put them ahead of the competitors.

