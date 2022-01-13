The Wealthy Investor Releases Brand New Trading Stocks Made Easy Podcast

LOS ANGELES - January 13, 2022 - (

Often times when it comes to the U. S. Stock Market, many new traders and investors rely on stock tips given to them by friends and family members. Unfortunately, these tips rarely work out. Stock market trading and investing success takes a solid financial education to help weed through common stock market myths, like wildly guessing in which stocks to invest.

"I've seen self-directed investors produce tremendous results in their online trading accounts when they have the right education," says Tyrone Jackson, creator and founder of the Wealthy Investor program. Mr. Jackson also adds, "That said, one of the most important things you can do is not allow anyone's negativity and falsehoods about the stock market lead you to make bad decisions."

With over 20 years of experience, Tyrone Jackson is viewed as one of the most respected stock market educators in the digital trading community. Jackson has over 60,000 Facebook followers and 50,000 YouTube subscribers, and has been featured on YahooFinance.com and Morningstar.com.

In episode 163 of the Trading Stocks Made Easy podcast, Jackson discusses how a solid financial education protects against commonly held stock market misinformation.

The Trading Stocks Made Easy podcast has been downloaded over 1.2 million times and is heard by investors around the world. Many traders view Tyrone Jackson's Trading Stocks Made Easy podcast as their number one stock market trading educational resource.

Seasoned Wall Street investors know that in today's stock market you need to be able to separate fact from fiction in order to make smart investing choices.

