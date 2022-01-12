Aircraft Propeller System Market: Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 04:57:36 / Comserve Inc. / -- The aircraft propeller system market is estimated to be USD 246.6 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 329.9 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.99% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022.



"Factors such as increasing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft and rising number of deliveries of Special Light-Sport Aircraft (SLSA) across the globe are expected to drive the growth of the aircraft propeller system market from 2017 to 2022."

The aircraft propeller system market is estimated to be USD 246.6 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 329.9 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.99% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022. The growing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft and rising number of deliveries of Special Light-Sport Aircraft (SLSA) across the globe are expected to drive the growth of the aircraft propeller system market during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing use of unmanned aerial vehicles in various military applications across the globe is also leading to the growth of the aircraft propeller system market. However, lack of efficiency of turboprop engine aircraft at high altitudes, and formulation and implementation stringent regulatory norms for the manufacturing and developing standard aircraft propeller systems to ensure safe flight operations are expected to act as restraints to the growth of the aircraft propeller system market between 2017 and 2022.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108990

"Among materials, the composite subsegment is projected to lead the blades component segment of the aircraft propeller system from 2017 to 2022."

Based on material, the composite subsegment is projected to lead the blades component segment of the aircraft propeller system market from 2017 to 2022. The propellers made from the composite material are widely used in different types of aircraft that are employed for civil & commercial and military applications. The other materials used for developing aircraft propellers by manufacturers are metal, composites, and wood. Selection of the material used for propeller blades depends on the size of the aircraft and its applications.

"The controllable pitch propeller subsegment of the varying pitch propeller segment of the aircraft propeller system market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period."

Controllable pitch propellers have movable components present in them. These propellers also provide increased control over maneuvering of an aircraft, especially when there is a disparity in aircraft loads and variations in climatic conditions.



"The Asia Pacific aircraft propeller system market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022."



The aviation industry is growing at a significant pace in the Asia Pacific region due to increasing air passenger traffic and improving economic conditions in the region. The growth in the air passenger traffic in the region has resulted in increased demand for new lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft, which is expected to fuel the demand for aircraft propeller systems from the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.



The break-up of profiles of primary participants in this report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C Level – 35%, Director Level – 25%, Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, and Rest of the World (RoW) – 5%



Hartzell Propeller (US), MT-Propeller (Germany), McCauley Propeller Systems (US), Dowty Propellers (UK), FP Propeller S.r.l. (Italy), and Ratier-Figeac (France) are some of the top players profiled in this report on the aircraft propeller system market.

Research coverage

This study segments the aircraft propeller system market based on end-use industry, aircraft type, propeller type, component, and region. From an insight perspective, the aircraft propeller system market report focuses on industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of the top players, and company profiles. These insights together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of the aircraft propeller system market, high-growth regions, and drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the market.



Reasons to buy this report:

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on different types of aircraft propeller systems offered by the top players in the aircraft propeller system market



• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new products launched in the aircraft propeller system market



• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyzes the aircraft propeller system market across different regions



• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the aircraft propeller system market



• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the aircraft propeller system market.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Aircraft Propeller System Market: Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030 appeared first on Comserveonline.