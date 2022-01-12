Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 04:53:59 / Comserve Inc. / -- "The IoT integration market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 34.2% during the forecast period due to the growth of the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend,



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

"The IoT integration market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 34.2% during the forecast period due to the growth of the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend, need for remote workplace management, and maturing partner agreements between IoT vendors."

The global IoT integration market size is expected to grow from USD 759.5 million in 2017 to USD 3,301.7 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 34.2%. IoT integration are transforming into the core aspects of IoT ecosystems to enable secure end-to-end communication between devices and datacenters, remote troubleshooting of components, interoperability across subsystems, and advanced business analytics and metrics. IoT integration offer new business propositions that benefit internal and external stakeholders, channel partners, and customers. This drives the need for reliable IoT integration for proper integration, monitoring, and management of the increasing number of smart devices.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108432

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Internet of Things (IoT) Integration Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report)

"The system design and architecture services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period."

System design and architecture services provide improved system performance, offer tailored configuration advice, and monitor the capability usage of system resources. System design and architecture services involve the analysis, design, and configuration of the software components required to support the system architecture. Being an integral part of integration, system design and architecture services support the implementation of IoT software and solutions in enterprise IoT ecosystems.

"The large enterprises segment is expected to have the largest market size in the IoT integration market during the forecast period."

Large enterprises use IoT integration to ensure efficient integration and management of IoT devices for business processes. Large enterprises are the early adopters of IoT integration due to the presence of underlying technology infrastructure, increasing smart devices, and rising capital investments. In addition to this, large enterprises are investing in reliable IoT integration to streamline business operations, enhance stakeholder experience, and serve dynamic customer needs.

"North America is expected to have the largest market size, and Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period."

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the IoT integration market during the forecast period. The critical need for reliable integration to ensure interoperability between heterogeneous smart devices and the rise in the use of advanced communication technologies, such as ZigBee, 6LoWPAN, and NFC, are the factors driving the growth of the IoT integration market in North America. The rise in the use of IoT devices across various application areas is another factor driving the growth of the North American IoT integration market.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108432

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Internet of Things (IoT) Integration Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report)

The APAC market is expected to witness significant growth and is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the IoT integration market. APAC has emerged as the most lucrative market for IoT integration. Countries in the APAC region across various industry verticals are increasingly adopting IoT integration. The region has a competitive advantage over other regions due to the availability of local cost-efficient solutions, easy accessibility to trained labors, and flexible regulations and policies. Additionally, APAC countries are undertaking aggressive initiatives to improve IoT infrastructure, thereby enabling commercial users to adopt cutting-edge IoT technologies, solutions, and associated services.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size of several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with key people. The break-up of the profiles of the primary participants is as follows:

• By Company: Tier 1 – 30 %, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 30%

• By Designation: C-Level – 72%, Director Level – 14%, and Others – 14%

• By Region: North America – 57%, Europe – 14%, APAC – 29%

Research Coverage:

The report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the IoT integration market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. The report segments the IoT integration market by service, organization area, application area, and region.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The IoT integration market has been segmented on the basis of services, organization size, application areas, and regions.

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in the IoT integration market in the following ways:

1. The overall IoT integration market revenue stream has been estimated based on the Service Level Agreements (SLAs), subject to functional use cases in IoT subsystems across various application areas, such as smart building and home automation, smart healthcare, energy and utilities, industrial manufacturing and automation, smart retail, and smart transportation, logistics, and telematics. The report provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the subsegments. The market numbers are further split into regions.

2. The report helps the stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. The report will help the stakeholders to understand the competitors and gain more insights to better their market position. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem, new product developments, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS



1 INTRODUCTION 12

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 12

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 12

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 13

1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED 13

1.3.2 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 14

1.4 CURRENCY 14

1.5 STAKEHOLDERS 15

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 16

2.1 RESEARCH DATA 16

2.1.1 SECONDARY DATA 17

2.1.2 PRIMARY DATA 17

2.1.2.1 Breakdown of primary interviews 17

2.1.2.2 Key industry insights 18

2.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 19

2.3 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS 22

2.4 LIMITATIONS 22

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Internet of Things (IoT) Integration Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report) appeared first on Comserveonline.