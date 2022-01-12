Military Radars Market: Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 04:54:39 / Comserve Inc. / -- The military radars market is projected to grow from USD 13.06 billion in 2017 to USD 15.42 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.38% from 2017 to 2022.



"The military radars market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.38% from 2017 to 2022".

The military radars market is projected to grow from USD 13.06 billion in 2017 to USD 15.42 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.38% from 2017 to 2022. The increasing defense expenditure of emerging economies, such as China, India, and Saudi Arabia is expected to offer several growth opportunities for stakeholders in the military radars market. This, combined with increasing R&D activities on solid-state electronics for the development of military radars with longer detection range, is expected to propel the growth of the military radars market across the globe during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022. However, the high cost involved in the development of advanced military radars and the requirement of large R&D budgets for their development are some of the factors restraining the growth of the military radars market across the globe.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-109043

"Based on end user, the army segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period"

Based on end user, the army segment of the military radars market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the introduction of new air defense systems along with long-range surveillance radars. Upgradation of fleet and installation of various ground surveillance radars are major factors driving the growth of the army end-user segment.

"Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the military radars market in 2017; the market in Asia Pacific is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period" The Asia Pacific region is estimated to account for the largest share of the military radars market in 2017, followed by the North American military radars market, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.33% from 2017 to 2022. Rising transnational disputes and increased defense spending by emerging economies are factors fueling the growth of the military radars market in the Asia Pacific region.

Break-up of profiles of primary participants for this report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C Level – 35%, Director Level – 25% and others – 40%

• By Region: North America - 30%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, Middle East- 10%, and RoW –10%



The leading players in the military radars market include Raytheon (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Saab (Sweden), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Lockheed Martin (US), Hensoldt (Germany), Terma (Denmark), Leonardo (Italy), and BAE Systems (UK), among others.







Research Coverage:

The military radars market has been segmented based on platform (airborne, land, naval and space), product type (surveillance & airborne early warning, tracking & fire control radar, multi-function radar, synthetic aperture & moving target indicator radar, weapon locating radar & C-RAM, ground penetrating radar, and weather radar), frequency band, end user (army, navy, and air force), dimension, application (airspace monitoring & traffic management, air & missile defense, weapon guidance, ground surveillance & intruder detection, airborne mapping, navigation, mine detection & underground mapping, ground force protection & counter battery, and weather monitoring). The military radars market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World (RoW). The report provides an in-depth market intelligence regarding market dynamics as well as major factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges, influencing the growth of the military radars market. It also analyzes micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the military radars market.

Reasons to Buy This Report:

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis — industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of the top players, supply chain analysis, and company profiles. These insights together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high growth segments of the military radars market, high-growth regions, and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The report provides insights into the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on military radars offered by the top market players.



• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the military radars market.



• Market Development: Comprehensive information about the emerging markets – the report analyzes the market for military radars across varied regions.



• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the military radars market.



• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the military radars market.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Military Radars Market: Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030 appeared first on Comserveonline.