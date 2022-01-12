Aircraft Computers Market: Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 04:53:24 / Comserve Inc. / -- The aircraft computers market is projected to grow from USD 5.90 billion in 2017 to USD 7.87 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.91% from 2017 to 2022.



"Aircraft Computers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.91% during the forecast period."

The aircraft computers market is projected to grow from USD 5.90 billion in 2017 to USD 7.87 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.91% from 2017 to 2022. An aircraft has various systems that need to be controlled by computers to ensure that systems work properly and do not malfunction during flight. Computers in an aircraft are used for flight control, engine control, flight management, utility control, and other purposes. Aircraft computer applications are increasing in an aircraft to ensure the safety of passengers and decrease the workload of the pilot. The increase in the number of aircraft deliveries is also expected to drive the aircraft computers market in the coming years.

"Based on type, the flight controls segment is estimated to lead the aircraft computers market in 2017"

Based on type, the flight controls segment is estimated to lead the aircraft computers market in 2017. Increasing use of flight controls to manage the challenging tasks of pilot in controlling the aircraft, and growing adoption of fly-by-wire are driving the flight control segment.

"Based on platform, the fixed-wing aircraft segment is estimated to lead the aircraft computers market in 2017."

Based on platform, the fixed-wing aircraft segment is estimated to lead the aircraft computers market in 2017. This dominance can be attributed to the extensive use of fixed-wing aircraft in commercial, military, business, and civil applications.

"North America is estimated to lead the aircraft computers market in 2017." The North American region is estimated to lead the aircraft computers market in 2017. Countries in this region include the US and Canada. The presence of some of the major aircraft manufacturers in this region, such as The Boeing (US), Lockheed Martin (US), and Bombardier (Canada), and increase in a number of aircraft deliveries in this region have contributed to the growth of the aircraft computers market in North America.



Break-up of profile of primary participants for this report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C level – 35%, Director level – 25%, Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, RoW – 5%



Some of the key players in the aircraft computers market include BAE Systems (UK), Honeywell (US), Rockwell Collins (US), Saab (Sweden), Thales (France), Curtiss-Wright (US), Esterline Technologies (US), United Technologies (US), and Cobham (UK).

Research Coverage

The study segments the aircraft computers market based on type (flight controls, engine controls, flight management computers, mission computers, utility controls), platform (fixed-wing aircraft, rotary wing aircraft, UAV), component (hardware, software), and end user (OEM, aftermarket), and maps these segments and subsegments across major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and RoW (Rest of the World). The report provides in-depth market intelligence regarding market dynamics and major factors that influence the growth of the aircraft computers market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges), along with analyzing micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the aircraft computers market.



Reasons to buy the report:

From an insight perspective, the aircraft computers market report focuses on various levels of analysis — industry analysis, market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss basic views on competitive landscape, high-growth regions, and countries, and their respective regulatory policies, drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The aircraft computers market report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information regarding the competitive landscape in the aircraft computers market

• Market Sizing: Market size in the financial year 2015-2016 and projection of the market size from 2017 to 2022

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the aircraft computers market

• Market Overview: Market dynamics and subsequent analyses of associated trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities prevailing in the aircraft computers market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets by analyzing markets for aircraft computers systems across various regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the aircraft computers market

• Regional Analysis: Factors influencing market shares of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading market players.

