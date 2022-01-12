Aircraft Antenna Market: Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 04:52:10 / Comserve Inc. / -- The aircraft antenna market is estimated to be USD 310.6 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 405.7 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.49% during the forecast period.



"Factors such as increasing number of aircraft deliveries and demand for advanced aircraft antennas across the globe are expected to drive the aircraft antenna market from 2017 to 2022."

The aircraft antenna market is estimated to be USD 310.6 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 405.7 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.49% during the forecast period. The growing demand for durable and efficient aircraft antennas and the rising number of aircraft deliveries across the globe are expected to fuel the growth of the aircraft antenna market during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing use of unmanned aerial vehicles in various military applications is also leading to the growth of the aircraft antenna market. However, stringent regulatory norms for manufacturing and developing of aircraft antennas to ensure safe flight operations are expected to restrain the growth of the aircraft antenna market between 2017 and 2022.

"Based on end user, the OEM segment is projected to lead the aircraft antenna market from 2017 to 2022."

Based on end user, the OEM segment is projected to lead the aircraft antenna market from 2017 to 2022, as the number of aircraft deliveries is increasing. OEM component providers also offer the line fit service, thereby saving the time consumed in the installation of antennas in aircraft post their delivery to the airline companies.

"Among platforms, the aircraft segment of the aircraft antenna market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period."

An antenna is one of the most important components and is deployed across all aircraft types and platforms, including, business jets, commercial transport aircraft, military and commercial fixed-wing aircraft, and military and commercial helicopters. With the continuous proliferation of communication and navigation technologies in the aviation industry, there has been an increased demand for lightweight and efficient antennas from the aviation industry.

"The Asia Pacific aircraft antenna market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022."

The aviation industry is growing at a significant pace in the Asia Pacific region due to the increasing air passenger traffic and improving economic conditions in the region. Growth in air passenger traffic in the region has increased demand for next-generation efficient aircraft antennas, which is expected to drive the aircraft antenna market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.



The break-up of profiles of primary participants in this report are as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C Level – 35%, Director Level – 25%, Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, and Rest of the World (RoW) – 5%



Cobham (UK), Harris (US), Boeing (US), Honeywell (US), RAMI Aviation (US), TECOM (US), and AZIMUT (Russia) are some of the top players profiled in this report on the aircraft antenna market.

Research coverage

This study segments the aircraft antenna market based on end user, platform, application, frequency band, and region. From an insight perspective, the aircraft antenna market report focuses on industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of the top players, and company profiles. These insights together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of the aircraft antenna market, high-growth regions, and drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the market.



Reasons to buy this report:

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on different types of aircraft antennas offered by the top players in the aircraft antenna market



• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new products launches in the aircraft antenna market



• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyzes the aircraft antenna market across different regions



• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the aircraft antenna market



• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the aircraft antenna market.

