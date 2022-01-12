North America HVAC Contained Server Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report)

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 04:46:54 / Comserve Inc. / -- The North America Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) contained server market size is expected to grow from USD 634.8 million in 2017 to USD 1,540.4 million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.4%.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The North America Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) contained server market size is expected to grow from USD 634.8 million in 2017 to USD 1,540.4 million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.4%. The market is driven by factors, such as proliferation of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and startups; significant cost savings achieved by server owners; and rapid deployment and construction period. However, HVAC contained server vendors face various obstacles, such as less awareness about the technology and manufacturing the HVAC contained server cabinets according to varying rack size and volume.

Above 40 U form factor is expected to have the fastest growth rate during the forecast period

There has been an increasing demand for servers that support high-intensity computing, specifically for Internet of Things (IoT) and edge computing. In addition, with the rapid growth in data and server traffic, mobile devices, and social media among customers, the demand for efficiently cooled servers has grown exponentially. They are scalable servers, providing high performance for mission-critical applications. As they are high-end systems providing excellent performance, the cooling needs of these servers are also greater compared to lesser Rack Unit (RU) servers.

Below 6,000 BTU cooling capacity is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period

This range of cooling capacity has a low power requirement, and hence is more economical. This cooling capacity is ideal for deployment in small-sized businesses. The HVAC contained servers with a cooling capacity of less than 6,000 BTU have easy mobility and can be run using Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS), in case of any power outage.



Canada is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Among the countries taken into consideration for the study, Canada is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The ever-increasing internet penetration, due to improvement in wireless infrastructure, is expected to drive the demand for HVAC contained servers. With more and more businesses in Canada coming online, these businesses would require local data storage systems with inbuilt cooling solutions, which would be effectively catered to by HVAC contained server vendors. The country's various government initiatives for startups, along with the existence of world-class universities, have created a successful startup ecosystem in Canada. SMEs are responsible for employing more than 90% of Canada's workforce, and the SME's contribution to the Canadian economy is around 30%, which effectively portrays the huge SME culture in the country. Since, SMEs and startups are the major customers of HVAC contained servers, they are expected to fuel the market growth in Canada.

The break-up profiles of primary participants are given below as:

• By company: Tier 1 – 21%, Tier 2 – 32%, and Tier 3 – 47%

• By designation: C-level – 38%, Director level – 33%, and Others – 29%

• By country: US – 67%, and Canada - 33%

Research Coverage

The North America HVAC contained server market has been segmented based on form factors, cooling capacities, organization sizes, verticals, and countries. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide key insights into their business overviews; products and services; key strategies; new product launches; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; business expansions; and competitive landscape associated with the North America HVAC contained server market.

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

• This report segments the North America HVAC contained server market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the subsegments across different verticals and countries.

• This report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

• This report will help stakeholders to better understand the competitors and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, new product developments, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS



1 INTRODUCTION 11

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 11

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 11

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 12

1.4 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 13

1.5 CURRENCY 13

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 14

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 15

2.1 RESEARCH DATA 15

2.1.1 SECONDARY DATA 16

2.1.2 PRIMARY DATA 16

2.1.2.1 Key industry insights 17

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of primaries 17

2.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 18

2.3 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS 20

2.4 LIMITATIONS 20

