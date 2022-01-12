Ammunition Handling System Market: Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 04:44:29 / Comserve Inc. / -- The ammunition handling system market is expected to grow from USD 2.30 billion in 2017 to USD 3.50 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.75% during the forecast period.



"The rising demand for automatic ammunition handling systems and increasing modernization programs in various countries across the globe are major factors driving the growth of the ammunition handling system market."

The ammunition handling system market is expected to grow from USD 2.30 billion in 2017 to USD 3.50 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.75% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rising incidences of asymmetric warfare and increasing investments to enhance combat capabilities of military forces by procuring armored vehicles equipped with advanced ammunition handling systems. The integration of ammunition handling systems with a wide range of platforms is acting as a challenge to the growth of the ammunition handling system market.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-109119



"Based on mode of operation, the automatic segment is expected to lead the ammunition handling system market during the forecast period."

Based on mode of operation, the ammunition handling system market has been segmented into automatic and semi-automatic. The automatic segment is expected to lead the ammunition handling system market from 2017 to 2022. Automation in ammunition handling has significantly reduced the load on troops operating combat vehicles. Automated ammunition handling systems offer operational reliability and facilitate automatic handling of rounds. These systems also help enhance the firepower of weapon systems. Ammunition handling systems mounted on a platform protects troops from the direct enemy fire, owing to automated operations of weapon systems.



"The ammunition handling system market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period."

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to lead the ammunition handling system market in 2017. Asia Pacific countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Pakistan have increased their defense expenditure to procure advanced warfare systems for strengthening their combat capabilities. China and India are considered to be major markets for ammunition handling systems in the Asia Pacific region. For instance, India is planning to manufacture Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs) and Main Battle Tanks (MBTs), wherein ammunition handling systems will be deployed. These systems will also be used under the Future Ready Combat Vehicle (FRCV) and Future Infantry Combat Vehicle (FICV) programs of the Indian Armed Forces.





Breakup of profile of primary participants for the ammunition handling system market:



• By Company Type - Tier 1 – 30 %, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation – C Level – 45%, Director Level – 25%, and Others – 30%

• By Region – North America - 15%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 40%, and RoW – 25%



Key companies profiled in this report include Meggitt Defense Systems (US), General Dynamics (US), McNally Industries (US), Nobles Worldwide (US), Curtiss-Wright (US), Dillon Aero (US), BAE Systems (UK), Standard Armament (US), and Calzoni (Italy).



Research Coverage:

This report presents a comprehensive overview of the ammunition handling system market during the forecast period. The ammunition handling system market has been segmented on the basis of platform (land, airborne, and naval), weapon type (cannons, Gatling guns, machine guns, main guns, and launchers), feeding mechanism (linked and linkless), component (loading systems, drive assembly, ammunition storage units, auxiliary power units, and others), mode of operation (automatic and semi-automatic), and region.



Reasons to buy the report:

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis—industry analysis, rank analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of the ammunition handling system market, high-growth regions as well as countries and their respective regulatory policies, government initiatives, and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.





The report provides insights into the following pointers:



• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the ammunition handling system market offered by top 12 players

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the ammunition handling system market



• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets - the report analyses markets for ammunition handling system across various regions



• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the ammunition handling system market



• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the ammunition handling system market.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Ammunition Handling System Market: Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030 appeared first on Comserveonline.