Smart Cities Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report)

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 04:40:01 / Comserve Inc. / -- The smart cities market size is projected to grow from USD 424.68 billion in 2017 to USD 1,201.69 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.1%.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The smart cities market size is projected to grow from USD 424.68 billion in 2017 to USD 1,201.69 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.1%. The driving factors for the growth of smart cities market are rapid Connectivity and fast telecommunication provision; growing population and hyper-urbanization; government initiatives; growing energy consumption & requirement for optimization of energy usage during peak hours; increasing share of renewable energy and limitations in capacity expansion; and decrease in operational cost for smart building infrastructures in capacity expansion.

"Building segment in smart cities focus areas to gain maximum traction during the forecast period."

The building segment in smart cities focus areas is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing need for a centralized system for controlling and monitoring of various devices, such as lighting; Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC); surveillance, and emergency response, to energy efficiency and security enhancement in the building premises is driving the market for smart cities.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108468

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Smart Cities Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report)

"Smart roadways is expected to be fastest growing market in the smart transportation segment by type during the forecast period."

Smart transport management solutions have been effective to curtail the traffic woes in some mega cities. The new generation of solutions offer features, such as traffic prediction, analytics and decision support, traveler information, advisory services, and ticketing and fare collection. Innovative tools, such as roadside sensors, Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) tags, and Global Positioning System (GPS) also help monitor and manage transportation and roadways more effectively.

"Europe is estimated to have the largest market share in 2017."

Europe gives a great opportunity to smart city solution vendors to develop innovative smart city solutions, particularly energy, mobility, and governance. The European Commission initiated the European Innovation Partnership (EIP) on Smart Cities and Communities in 2012. The important targets of EIP are better public transits, more energy efficient buildings and transportation, reduced carbon emissions, and sustainable environment. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR and will dominate the market by 2022.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key people.

• By Company: Tier 1 - 36%, Tier 2 - 21% and Tier 3 - 43%

• By Designation: C level - 75%, Director Level - 15% and others - 10%

• By Region: North America - 70%, Europe - 15%, and APAC - 15%.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108468

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Smart Cities Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report)

Research Coverage:

The report segments the smart cities market on the basis of focus areas: transportation, utilities, building, and smart citizen services. By regions – North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America. Along with the focus areas, such as smart transportation, smart utilities, and smart buildings, which are segmented further by types, solutions, and services. Whereas, the smart citizen services are segmented based on their types–smart education, smart healthcare, and security and threat management.

Reason to Buy the Report:

1. The report segments the smart cities market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the subsegments. The market numbers are further split across the various verticals and regions.

2. This report will help organizations better understand their competitors and gain more insights to better position their business. There is a separate section on competitive landscape, including the vendor analysis. Besides, there are company profiles of 10 major players in this market. In this section, market internals are provided, which can put them ahead of the competitors. The report also covers key innovators in the market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS



1 INTRODUCTION 17

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 17

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 17

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 18

1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED 18

1.4 REGIONAL SCOPE 19

1.5 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 19

1.6 CURRENCY 20

1.7 STAKEHOLDERS 20

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 21

2.1 RESEARCH DATA 21

2.1.1 SECONDARY DATA 22

2.1.2 PRIMARY DATA 22

2.1.2.1 Key industry insights 23

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of primaries 24

2.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 25

2.2.1 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH 25

2.2.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH 26

2.3 MARKET BREAKDOWN AND DATA TRIANGULATION 27

2.4 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS 28

2.5 LIMITATIONS 28

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Smart Cities Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report) appeared first on Comserveonline.