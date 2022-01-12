Enterprise Video Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report)

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 03:54:47 / Comserve Inc. / -- MarketsandMarkets expects the global enterprise video market to grow from an estimated USD 16.34 billion in 2017 to USD 40.84 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.1%.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

MarketsandMarkets expects the global enterprise video market to grow from an estimated USD 16.34 billion in 2017 to USD 40.84 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.1%. The enterprise video market is driven by the rising adoption of cloud technology and demand for video as a tool to enhance communication and collaboration across enterprises. However, network connectivity and technical difficulties and concerns over the security of video content are the restraining factors in the market.

Based on type, the video conferencing segment of the enterprise video market is projected to account for the largest market share from 2017 to 2022

By type, the video conferencing segment is projected to account for the largest share in the enterprise video market during the forecast period. Due to advancements in technologies, the demand for high definition video conferencing is rapidly increasing. Reduction in travel costs and project times for customers, as well as a stronger sense of familiarity with participants, are some of the major benefits of video conferencing due to which, video conferencing solutions are widely adopted across all industry verticals.

Based on deployment mode, the cloud deployment mode is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2017

The cloud deployment mode is estimated to account for the largest size in the enterprise video market in 2017. The advantages of cloud deployment are reduced physical infrastructure, low maintenance cost, and 24x7 data accessibility anytime and anywhere. SaaS is emerging as the best practice for companies looking for cost-effective functionalities due to advancements in the cloud-based technology. Cloud-based solutions also support real-time visibility of data for employees, enabling organizations to communicate with different departments before, during, and after each meeting conducted, using enterprise video solutions. Thus, there has been an upward trend in the deployment of cloud-based solutions.

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The enterprise video market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LA). The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region of the market during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of new technologies by SMEs and increasing penetration of cloud technology and mobile devices are some of the major drivers contributing to the growth of the enterprise video market in this region. The telecom, manufacturing, and educational sectors in this region demand various video enterprise solutions for better functioning and output. Due to the diversified geographic area and high customer base, the region continues to exhibit strong growth in the enterprise video market.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the enterprise video market.

 By Company Type: Tier 1: 56%, Tier 2: 33%, Tier 3: 11%

 By Designation: C-Level: 50%, Director Level: 39% and Others: 11%

 By Region: North America: 33%, Europe: 17%, APAC: 22%, and Rest of the World: 28%

Research Coverage

The enterprise video market has been segmented into type, deployment mode, application, industry vertical, and region. Based on type, the enterprise video market is segmented into video conferencing, video content management and webcasting. Based on deployment mode, the enterprise video market is segmented into cloud, hybrid, and on-premises. The various applications in the enterprise video market have been segmented into knowledge sharing & collaboration, corporate communications, training & development, and marketing & client engagement. Based on vertical, the enterprise video market has been segmented into media & entertainment, IT & telecommunication, public sector & education, healthcare, retail & consumer goods, manufacturing, BFSI, transportation & logistics, and others. Finally, on the basis of regions, the enterprise video market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LA).

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders and new entrants in the enterprise video market in the following ways:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them the closest approximations of revenues of the enterprise video market and its subsegments. This report will also help stakeholders better understand the competitor landscape, gain more insights to better position their businesses, and implement suitable go-to-market strategies. The report will help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

TABLE OF CONTENTS



1 INTRODUCTION 14

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 14

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 14

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 15

1.3.1 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 16

1.4 CURRENCY 16

1.5 STAKEHOLDERS 16

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 17

2.1 RESEARCH DATA 17

2.1.1 SECONDARY DATA 18

2.1.2 PRIMARY DATA 18

2.1.2.1 Breakdown of primaries 18

2.1.2.2 Key industry insights 19

2.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 20

2.3 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS 22

2.3.1 LIMITATIONS 22

