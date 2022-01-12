Enterprise Content Management Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report)

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 03:53:06 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Enterprise Content Management (ECM) market size is expected to grow from USD 31.66 billion in 2017 to USD 67.14 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.2%.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The Enterprise Content Management (ECM) market size is expected to grow from USD 31.66 billion in 2017 to USD 67.14 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. ECM is the systematic collection and organization of information that is to be used by a designated audience such as business executives and customers. The exponential data growth, increasing need to manage data in enterprises and increased traction for risk mitigation in content management are driving the ECM market. Effectiveness, efficiency, compliance, and continuity all are combined in different proportions to drive the business case for content management in most organizations. However, factors such as difficulties in smooth handling of enterprise data in case of mergers and acquisition and the existence of content data silos are hindering the ECM market growth.

"Web content management is expected to have the largest market size in the ECM market"

The web content management solution is estimated to contribute the largest market size during the forecast period. It helps in maintaining, controlling, changing, and reassembling the content on a web page. Web content management is widely adopted among industries due to the increased complexities in management of ample of data configuration, integration across the globe, and challenges of managing sensitive information of customer's personal data and business information.

"The cloud deployment type for ECM is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period"

Cloud-based technology is the fastest-growing deployment type in the ECM market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 18.4% from 2017 to 2022. Cloud-based deployment model reduces the total cost of ownership by cutting down the cost associated with installing hardware to support ECM solutions. Cloud-based deployment model offers higher agility than the on-premises deployment model.

"Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period."

APAC is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period in the ECM market. The high growth rate in APAC is attributed to the increasing technological adoption in developing countries such as India and China. Furthermore, the increased need to manage consistent data and induce control and visibility mechanisms has led to a wider demand among enterprises for ECM solutions in the APAC region.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with the key people. The breakup of profile of the primary participants is as follows:

• By Company: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C-level – 72%, Director level – 17%, and Manager level – 11%

• By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 30%, and RoW – 05%

The ECM ecosystem comprises major vendors offering solution and services such as Microsoft Corporation (US), IBM Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Xerox Corporation (US), EverTeam (France), Fabasoft (Austria), Laserfiche (US), M-Files Corporation (US), Alfresco Software, Inc. (UK), Hyland Software, Inc. (US), Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. (India), and OpenText Corporation (US).

Research Coverage

The report includes in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the ECM market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. The research report segments the ECM market by component, deployment type, organization size, business function, vertical, and region.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The ECM market has been segmented by component, deployment type, organization size, business function, vertical, and region. The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. The report segments the ECM market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and subsegments. The market numbers are further split across different verticals and regions.

2. The report helps the stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. This report helps stakeholders to understand the competitors better and gain more insights to improve the position of their businesses. There is a separate section on competitive landscape, including competitor ecosystem, and mergers and acquisitions. Besides, there is MicroQuadrant of 25 players who offer solutions and services in this market. In this section, market internals are also provided that can put the stakeholders ahead of their competitors.

