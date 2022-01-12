Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 03:51:17 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global MNS market size is expected to grow from USD 4.86 billion in 2017 to USD 11.87 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.6%.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The global MNS market size is expected to grow from USD 4.86 billion in 2017 to USD 11.87 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.6%. The market growth is driven by the growing concerns for public safety and security, and increasing awareness about MNS for business continuity. However, inadequate regulations across industry verticals and the lack of awareness about MNS are some of the major factors hindering the growth of the global MNS market.

"The distributed recipient solutions segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period."

The distributed recipient solutions segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, as distributed recipient solutions enable communication via SMS, text, email, popup, social media, and push notification to targeted groups of individuals who may not be in a contiguous area. Distributed recipient mass notification solutions can directly inform the masses about an emergency on their smartphones, thus creating high degrees of awareness and reducing the loss of life and property.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108516

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Mass Notification Systems Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report)

"The education vertical in the MNS market is estimated to have the largest market share in 2017."

The education vertical represents the highest adoption of MNS out of all the verticals, as incidents of college and school shootouts are increasing throughout the globe, due to which it has become important to install MNS on campuses to provide information to students and law enforcement agencies for reducing the loss of life and property.

"Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period."

APAC includes emerging economies such as China, Australia, Singapore, and India. Enterprises in these emerging economies are rapidly deploying mass notification solutions. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the region is because of the acceptance of the mass notification technology by end-users, due to dynamic environmental conditions. Moreover, the demand for cloud-based MNS solutions in enterprises is expected to enhance the MNS product offerings in the APAC region. North America is estimated to have the largest market size in 2017.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108516

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Mass Notification Systems Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report)

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the MNS market.

The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is given below:

• By Company: Tier 1 – 20%, Tier 2 – 42%, and Tier 3 – 38%

• By Designation: C-Level – 42%, Director Level – 31%, Others – 27%

• By Region: North America – 48%, Europe – 28%, APAC – 18%, RoW – 6%

Research Coverage

The MNS market has been segmented based on components, solutions, applications, deployment types, organization size, verticals, and regions. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide key insights into their business overview; products and services; key strategies; new product launches; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; expansions; and competitive landscapes associated with the MNS market.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in the following ways:

• The report segments the MNS market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the subsegments across different regions.

• The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

• The report is expected to help stakeholders understand the competitors better and gain more insights to advance their position in the market. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystems, new product developments, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS



1 INTRODUCTION 16

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 16

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 16

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 17

1.4 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 17

1.5 CURRENCY 18

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 18

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 19

2.1 RESEARCH DATA 19

2.1.1 SECONDARY DATA 20

2.1.2 PRIMARY DATA 21

2.1.2.1 Breakdown of primaries 21

2.1.2.2 Key industry insights 22

2.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 23

2.3 MICROQUADRANT RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 25

2.3.1 VENDOR INCLUSION CRITERIA 25

2.4 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS 26

2.5 LIMITATIONS 26

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Mass Notification Systems Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report) appeared first on Comserveonline.