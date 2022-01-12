Lecture Capture Systems Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report)

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 03:48:42 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global lecture capture systems market size is expected to grow from USD 2.24 billion in 2017 to USD 9.39 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 33.19%.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The global lecture capture systems market size is expected to grow from USD 2.24 billion in 2017 to USD 9.39 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 33.19%. Growing demand for distance education and increasing government initiatives for promoting digital education are some of the factors driving the growth of the lecture capture systems market. However, the various regulations and policies related to the adoption of lecture capture systems are a few of the restraining factors that may hamper business-critical functions in the lecture capture systems market.

"Training services segment is expected to record the highest growth rate in the lecture capture systems market during the forecast period."

The training services segment is expected to be the fastest growing market segment in the lecture capture systems market during the forecast period. This is because knowledge about handling and managing lecture capture solutions is paramount, and therefore training services are in demand. Lecture capture solution providers offer training services to the end-users for managing their lecture capture systems. These services include training modules about setting up the hardware, installation of the software, and management of the recorded lecture. The professional services segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the lecture capture systems market during the forecast period.

"In terms of growth rate, the software solutions segment is expected to dominate the lecture capture systems market."

Among the solutions, the software solutions segment is expected to grow at a higher rate in the lecture capture systems market during the forecast period. Software solutions are in huge demand, due to their functionalities and easy availability. The software solutions market is driven by the rise in the demand for video lecture solutions among students, growth in distance learning courses across universities, increase in online courses and schools, and proliferation of smartphone and tablets among students and employees.

"The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the lecture capture systems market."

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the lecture capture systems market during the forecast period. APAC is expected to have the largest growth rate, as the adoption of lecture capture solutions in APAC is in the nascent phase and is expected to increase at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Australia, New Zealand, and India are the frontrunners in adopting lecture capture solutions. Additionally, the APAC region has the presence of a pool of educational institutes in China, India, Australia, and New Zealand. Rise in online education, growth in distance learning courses, and increasing government initiatives for digital education are the primary factors that have fueled the growth of the lecture capture systems market in this region.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size of the several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with the key people. The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is given below:



• By Company: Tier 1: 27%, Tier 2: 28%, and Tier 3: 45%

• By Designation: C-Level: 28%, Director Level: 30%, and Others: 42%

• By Region: North America: 38%, Europe: 32%, and APAC: 30%

Some of the major vendors in the lecture capture systems market are Kaltura, Inc. (US), Echo360, Inc. (US), Panopto (US), Sonic Foundry, Inc. (US), VBrick (US), YuJa Corporation (US), McGraw-Hill Education, Inc. (US), Crestron Electronics, Inc. (US), VIDIZMO LLC (US), UbiCast (France), Telestream, LLC (US), Qumu (US), TechSmith Corporation (US), Cattura Video (US), ShareStream LLC (US), Polycom, Inc. (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), TELTEK Video Research (Spain), Epiphan Systems, Inc. (Canada), PowerCreator Info & Tech Co., Ltd. (China), Winnov, Inc. (US), Lumens Digital Optics, Inc. (Taiwan), Matrox (Canada), and HABOOK Information Technology, Inc. (Taiwan).

Research Coverage

The global lecture capture systems market has been segmented on the basis of solutions, deployment models, service types, end-users, and regions. A detailed analysis of the key market players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, products and services, key strategies, new product launches, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, expansions, and the competitive landscape associated with the lecture capture systems market.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in the following ways:

• The report segments the lecture capture systems market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and subsegments across different regions.

• The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

• The report will help stakeholders better understand their competitors and gain more insights to improve their position in the market. The competitive landscape section includes the competitive ecosystem, new product developments, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.

