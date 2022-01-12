Threat Intelligence Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report)

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 03:43:26 / Comserve Inc. / -- The threat intelligence market is driven by factors such as the threat of data breach due to insider attacks, fast-paced adoption of threat intelligence solutions among SME's and increasing adoption of crowdsourced threat intelligence platforms trend



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The threat intelligence market size is estimated to grow from USD 3.83 billion in 2017 to USD 8.94 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.4%.

The threat intelligence market is driven by factors such as the threat of data breach due to insider attacks, fast-paced adoption of threat intelligence solutions among SME's and increasing adoption of crowdsourced threat intelligence platforms trend. However, choosing the right threat intelligence platform that best fits with the security infrastructure is still a concern for the organizations. Furthermore, for the best threat intelligence, the cost of deployment is still high and many enterprises view budgetary constraints as a barrier.



"Incident forensics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period"

The threat intelligence market by solution includes SIEM, log management, IAM, risk management, SVM, and incident forensics. These solutions protect the systems individually, and when integrated with the threat intelligence platform they provide comprehensive security to the users. The incident forensics segment in the threat intelligence solution market is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The incident forensics solution is being deployed as large number of SMEs is adopting this technology to secure their organizations from vulnerabilities.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108542

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Threat Intelligence Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report)

"Small and Medium-sized (SMEs) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period"

The SMEs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to the increasing incidences of cyber-attacks on these enterprises as well as to deploy threat intelligence solutions. SMEs are small in terms of their size but cater to a large number of customers globally. Robust and comprehensive security solutions are not implemented in SMEs, due to financial constraints in these organizations. Weak cybersecurity and low budget make the organizations more susceptible to advanced cyber-attacks such as ransomware, botnets, zero-day attacks, and Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs). However, the large enterprises segment accounts for the largest share of the threat intelligence market in 2017.

"Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period"

APAC includes emerging economies such as India, China, Australia, Hong Kong, and Japan, which are rapidly deploying threat intelligence solutions. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The APAC threat intelligence market is gaining traction as it provides proactive security measures against the evolving cyber-attacks. SMEs as well as large-scale organizations in the APAC region have become more aware of the increasing cybercrimes and have started adopting threat intelligence solutions and services to combat them. Furthermore, North America is expected to have the largest market size in 2017.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108542

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Threat Intelligence Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report)

In-depth interviews were conducted with CEOs, marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the threat intelligence market.

 By Company Type: Tier 1: 50%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 20%

 By Designation: C-Level: 60%, Director Level: 20%, and Others: 20%

 By Region: North America: 40%, Europe: 15%, APAC: 15%, and Others: 30%

The report includes the study of key players offering threat intelligence solution and services such as IBM Corporation (US), Dell Technologies, Inc. (US), McAfee LLC (US), Trend Micro Incorporated (Japan), Symantec Corporation (US), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (US), Juniper Networks, Inc. (US), FireEye, Inc. (US), LogRhythm, Inc. (US), LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc. (US), Optiv Security, Inc. (US), Webroot, Inc. (US), Farsight Security, Inc. (US), F-Secure Corporation (Europe), AlienVault, Inc. (US), and Splunk, Inc. (US).

Research Coverage:

The report covers the threat intelligence services across different segments. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market, across different segments such as solution, services, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall threat intelligence market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

TABLE OF CONTENTS



1 INTRODUCTION 17

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 17

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 18

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 18

1.4 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 19

1.5 CURRENCY 19

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 20

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 21

2.1 RESEARCH DATA 21

2.1.1 SECONDARY DATA 22

2.1.2 PRIMARY DATA 23

2.1.2.1 Breakdown of primary interviews 23

2.1.2.2 Key industry insights 24

2.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 25

2.3 MICROQUADRANT RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 27

2.3.1 VENDOR INCLUSION CRITERIA 27

2.4 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS AND LIMITATIONS 28

2.4.1 LIMITATIONS 28

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Threat Intelligence Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report) appeared first on Comserveonline.