Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report)

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 03:41:19 / Comserve Inc. / -- The market for C-RAN is expected to grow from USD 681.6 million in 2017 to USD 1,132.3 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 10.7%. 4G and 5G accessibility and the reduction of Capital Expenditure (CAPEX)



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The market for C-RAN is expected to grow from USD 681.6 million in 2017 to USD 1,132.3 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 10.7%. 4G and 5G accessibility and the reduction of Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operational Expenditure (OPEX) are the major factors driving the growth of the global C-RAN market. Government and security standards are expected to be the major restraints for the C-RAN market. Regulatory policies differ from nation to nation and from business to business. The structure of these varying regulatory policies, along with changing macroeconomic factors, makes it difficult for vendors to meet the end-users' requirements.

Consulting segment is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period.

Consulting services are used to provide an enhanced strategic outlook, improve performance efficiency, and transform enterprise business operations. Consulting services help in lowering risks, reducing complexities, and raising the Return on Investment (RoI). These services can be customized, are easily applicable, and deliver maximum product assurance.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108557

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report)

Virtualization technology is expected to have the larger market size during the forecast period.

A conservative base station consists of Base Band Units (BBUs) and Remote Radio Heasds (RRHs). Centralized RAN pools BBUs in a centralized location where they are clustered with other BBUs. Virtualized RAN moves the base band processor to a data center; hence, it can also be termed as cloud RAN.

North America is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

North America is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as continual growth in the mobile network, increasing business complexities, and unregulated nature of the internet are driving the growth of the C-RAN market in North America. The North American region is also expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period. The region has gained a lot of momentum in C-RAN and related technologies, such as Network Function Virtualization (NFV). Along with this, 5G is also said to be gaining a huge traction and is considered to be a very important application.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108557

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report)

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with key people.

• By Company Size: Tier I – 21%, Tier II – 35%, and Tier III – 44%

• By Designation Level: C-Level – 35%, Director Level – 40%, and Others – 25%

• By Region: North America – 38%, Europe – 32%, APAC - 10%, and MEA – 20%

The major C-RAN vendors are Nokia Corporation (Finland), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), ZTE Corporation (China), Altiostar (US), Ericsson AB (Sweden), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), NEC Corporation (Japan), Fujitsu (Japan), Intel Corporation (US), Mavenir (US), and ASOCS Ltd. (Israel).

Research Coverage

The C-RAN market has been segmented on the basis of basis of technologies (centralization technology and virtualization technology), services (consulting, planning and implementation, maintenance and support, and training), deployment venues (large public venues, targeted outdoor urban areas, high-density urban areas, and suburban and rural areas), components (solutions and services), and regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America).

C-RAN solutions facilitate mobile communication by helping mobile operators deliver high-quality mobile communication services while maintaining steady growth and profitability. Deployment of C-RAN architecture is gaining prominence, owing to the increasing number of network subscribers and surge in data transmission rates. In order to gain a competitive advantage, large numbers of telecom operators are working on backhaul and fronthaul units to increase subscribers by providing latent-free services.

The report will help the market leaders and new entrants in the C-RAN market in the following ways:

1. The report segments the market into various subsegments, hence it covers the market comprehensively. It provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the subsegments. The market numbers are further split across different regions.

2. The report helps in understanding the overall growth of the market. It provides information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. The report helps in understanding the competitors better and provides more insights to strengthen the organization's position in the market. The study also presents the positioning of the key players based on their product offerings and business strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS



1 INTRODUCTION 14

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 14

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 14

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 15

1.4 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 16

1.5 CURRENCY 16

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 17

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 18

2.1.1 RESEARCH DATA 18

2.1.2 SECONDARY DATA 19

2.1.3 PRIMARY DATA 19

2.1.3.1 Breakdown of Primaries 20

2.1.3.2 Key Industry Insights 20

2.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 22

2.3 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS AND LIMITATIONS 24

2.3.1 LIMITATIONS 24

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report) appeared first on Comserveonline.