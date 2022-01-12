Digital Transformation Of Maritime Freight Market Share, Key Players, Segmentation Development and Forecast by 2027

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 03:17:18 / Comserve Inc. / -- Digital Transformation Of Maritime Freight Market by Service (Consulting & Training, Implementation & Integration, Operation & Maintenance, Managed Services) Application (Ports & Terminals, Warehouses, Maritime Freight Forwarders)



Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis



The Digital Transformation Of Maritime Freight Market has encountered significant development over the recent years and is anticipated to grow tremendously over the forecast period. With digital transformation of the division additionally the requirement for stable, reliant and high-speed infrastructures is growing, allowing for real-time exchange of data. The changes and difficulties confronting the oceanic area are firmly viewed by the business, in spite of the fact that it appears that – like different enterprises – there are some early adopters and others that receive advancement at far more slow pace. What's more, likewise governments have expressed interest in driving digital innovation in the maritime sector.

Drivers and Restraints



Top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to validate the Digital Transformation Of Maritime Freight Market size market and estimate the market size for company, regions segments, type segments and applications (end users). In the complete market engineering process, both top-down and bottom-up approaches were extensively used, along with several data triangulation methods, to perform market estimation and market forecasting for the overall market segments and sub segments listed in this report. Extensive qualitative and further quantitative analysis is also done from all the numbers arrived at in the complete market engineering process to list key information throughout the report.



Regional Insights



The data for 2019 is an estimate, based on the history data and the integrated view of industry experts, manufacturers, distributors and end users etc.



By Region





North America





U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe



Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe





Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific



South America



Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Rest of South America



Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Rest of MEA



Competitive Analysis



The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.



IBM

SAP

Oracle

Atos

Syntel

Hexaware Technologies

Tech Mahindra Limited

KINTETSU WORLD EXPRESS

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Mindtree Ltd

DigiLogistics Technology Ltd

Accenture

Robert Bosch GmbH

CEVA Logistics

ELECTROLUX

Some of the key questions answered by the report are:



What was the market size in 2016 and forecast from 2020 to 2027?

What will be the industry market growth from 2016 to 2027?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?

What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?

Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?

