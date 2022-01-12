Ireland Data Center Market 2021 Segmented by Product, Application, Key Players and Regional Analysis to 2026

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 02:44:55 / Comserve Inc. / -- Ireland data center market to witness a CAGR of 5.47% during the period 2021-2026



In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Ireland Data Center Market Report



Ireland is one of the fastest-growing data center hubs in Europe. Over the past 5-7 years, the market has grown significantly, increasing the development of hyperscale data centers. The country is witnessing investments in about 20 facilities expected to be operational in the next 2-4 years. It is a favorable location for data center development due to the abundant availability of renewable energy to power data centers and the easy availability of free cooling solutions. In Ireland, over 40% of the energy mix is contributed by renewable energy and is expected to reach 70% by 2030. The majority of data center facilities under development are adding an IT power of over 15 MW.

The report considers the present scenario of the Ireland data center market and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2021−2026. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT

• TikTok is planning to build a USD 500 million data center in Dublin to store the data of its local users that are expected to be operational by 2022.

• Self-built facilities by hyperscale operators will impede the growth in revenue of wholesale providers in the country.

• According to Vodafone, in Ireland, there was an 18% YoY increase in the adoption of IoT technologies by businesses in 2020.

• Hyperscale investment to increase white-box and software-defined storage (SDS) adoption in the country.

• The market in Ireland is witnessing significant growth in the adoption of free cooling systems, for a maximum of 8,000 hours per year.



IRELAND DATA CENTER MARKET INSIGHTS

• In 2020, the Ireland data center market witnessed investments from enterprise operators like Facebook and colocation service providers such as CyrusOne, Digital Realty, Echelon Data Centres, T5 Data Centers, and JCD Group.

• More than 60% of the business organizations have adopted public or private cloud for at least one service in the country, which is expected to reach 80% during the forecast period.

• The rising investments in submarine cables are likely to attract more datacenter investments across Ireland, especially with the growing demand for hyperscale capacity.

• The government in the country is offering various support schemes for sustainable power systems and efficient designing schemes for data center construction.

• Increasing the adoption of IoT devices in smart cities & homes, healthcare, automation industry, and new businesses in the country will increase the data volume, increasing edge datacenter investments after 2022.

• Echelon Data Centres is developing an on-site substation that connects with Irish wind turbines to power its DUB20 data center.

• Amazon Web Services is investing in three cloud facilities across the country, expected to be operational in the next two to three years.



IRELAND DATA CENTER VENDOR LANDSCAPE



ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins, Eaton, HITEC Power Protection, KOHLER-SDMO, Legrand, and Rolls-Royce Power Systems are some of the support infrastructure providers in the Ireland data center market. Facebook is a significant investor in the region and expanding its Clonee data center facility in the upcoming years. In April 2021, the investment company Quanta Capital acquired over 80 acres of land in Wicklow to develop a new facility.



IT Infrastructure Providers

• Arista Networks

• Atos

• Broadcom

• Cisco Systems

• Dell Technologies

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• Huawei Technologies

• IBM

• Lenovo

• NetApp



Construction Contractors & Sub Contractors

• Arup Group

• Bouygues Construction

• Callaghan Engineering

• Designer Group

• Future-tech

• ISG

• Kirby Group

• Mercury Engineering

• Mace Group

• M+W Group

• PM Group

• Winthrop Engineering and Contracting



Support Infrastructure Providers

• ABB

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

• Eaton

• HITEC Power Protection

• KOHLER-SDMO

• Legrand

• Rolls-Royce Power Systems

• Rittal

• Schneider Electric

• Socomec

• STULZ

• Trane Technologies, and Vertiv



Investors

• Amazon Web Service (AWS)

• CyrusOne

• Digital Realty

• Equinix

• EdgeConneX

• Echelon Data Centres

• K2 Data Centres

• Facebook

• T5 Data Centers



REPORT COVERAGE

This report offers analysis on the Ireland Data Center market share and in-depth analysis of the existing and upcoming facilities, datacenter investments in terms of IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and geography. It discusses sizing and estimation for different segments to the investment in data centers. The segmentation includes:



EXISTING VS. UPCOMING FACILITIES

• Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

o Dublin

o Other Cities

• List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)



IRELAND DATA CENTER INVESTMENT COVERAGE

• Infrastructure Type

o IT Infrastructure

o Electrical Infrastructure

o Mechanical Infrastructure

o General Construction



• IT Infrastructure

o Servers

o Storage Systems

o Network Infrastructure



• Electrical Infrastructure

o UPS Systems

o Generators

o Transfer Switches & Switchgears

o PDUs

o Other Electrical Infrastructure



• Mechanical Infrastructure

o Cooling Systems

o Rack Cabinets

o Other Mechanical Infrastructure



• Cooling Systems

o CRAC & CRAH Units

o Chillers

o Cooling Towers, & Condensers, and Dry Coolers

o Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

o Other Cooling Units



• General Construction Services

o Building Development

o Installation & Commissioning Services

o Building & Engineering Design

o Physical Security

o Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)



• Tier Standard

o Tier I & Tier II

o Tier III

o Tier IV



• Geography

o Dublin

o Other Cities



WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

• Market size is available in terms of area, power capacity, investment, and colocation revenue.

• An assessment of the Ireland data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

• Datacenter investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities.

• A detailed study of the existing Ireland data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Ireland data center market size during the forecast period.

• Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Ireland

o Facilities Covered (Existing): 25

o Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 20

o Coverage: 3 Cities

o Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

o Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

• Datacenter colocation market in Ireland

o Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)

o Retail Colocation Pricing

o Wholesale Colocation Pricing

• Classification of the Ireland data center market investments into multiple segments and sub-segments (IT, power, cooling, and general construction services) with market sizing and forecast.

• A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the market.

• Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market.

• A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. How big is the Ireland data center market?

2. How many existing data centers are there in Ireland?

3. What are the expected upcoming facilities in Ireland during the period 2021–2026?

4. Which regions are covered in this Ireland Data Center research report?

5. Who are the key investors in the Ireland Data Center Market?

