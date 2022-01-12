Disinfection Robots Market 2021 Industry Analysis, Key Drivers, Business Strategy, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 02:42:48 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global disinfection robots market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 30.69% during the period 2020–2026.



The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 boosts the usage of disinfection robots, mainly at hospitals, where the risk of cross-contamination is high and can lead to hospital-associated infections (HAIs) in patients. The installation of robotic technologies will play a significant role in curbing the future crisis across the globe. Did you know? Schools, logistics, and other public spaces have the highest adoption of disinfection robots than other end-users. The presence of several startups is expected to boost the growth of the market. Europe dominated the disinfection robots market share in 2020, followed by North America, APAC, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the disinfection robots market during the forecast period:

• Increasing Acceptance of Innovative Patented Technologies & Large Supply Contracts

• Rising Demand for Advancement of New Electric Disinfection Robot

• Increasing Demand for Service Robots in Healthcare

• Evolution of Automated Guided Vehicles and Automated Mobile Robots



The study considers the global disinfection robots market's present scenario and its market dynamics for the period 2021−2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



DISINFECTION ROBOTS MARKET SEGMENTATION



The global disinfection robots market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product type, end-user, geography. UV disinfection has several advantages compared to other cleaning methods and is gaining high traction in the global disinfection robots market. Emerging players offering UV-C disinfection robots and advantages associated with them contribute to the market growth. The cheaper ways to generate disinfecting UV light are enabling the UV segment's growth.



Healthcare settings are home to various HAIs and multidrug-resistant organisms that affect patients, physicians, and other healthcare workers. The future emergence of epidemics or serious communicable infections will elevate the growth of the global market. Over the past two decades, airports have become more crowded, and the personalized experience that passengers used to receive when traveling through terminals has reduced. The acceptance of the latest UV-C technology combined with an industrial-based autonomous robot platform to provide a great tool to disinfect terminals in a cost-effective and environmentally friendly is gaining high momentum in this segment.



By Product Type

• UV Disinfection Robots

• Disinfection Spray Robots

• Combined System Robots



By End-User

• Healthcare Facilities

• Biopharmaceutical Industry

• Airport & Transports

• Hospitality

• Others



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

Higher adoption of advanced systems in healthcare facilities, continuous research & development activities, and the growing number of manufacturers in the disinfection robots in the region are enhancing the growth of the European market. The government initiatives towards healthcare are fueling the growth of the disinfectant robots market. The increasing incidence rate of HAIs is the major factor contributing to the growth in the region. The COVID-19 pandemic has rapidly accelerated the adoption of disinfection robots and expanded their use from hospitals to hotels and public spaces. Initially, two Slovenian hospitals received two of the first robots purchased by the European Commission to disinfect patient rooms and reduce and contain the spread of COVID-19.



By Geography

• Europe

o Germany

o Italy

o France

o UK

o Spain

• North America

o US

o Canada

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

• Latin America

o Mexico

o Brazil

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Turkey



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Blue Ocean Robotics, Nevoa, Taimi Robotics Technology, XAG, and Xenex Disinfection Services are the major vendors in the global disinfection robots market. Players are introducing unique propositions to sustain in the competitive environment. A large number of investments and funding are also propagating the contribution of vendors in the market. The vendors offering disinfection robots in the market are expanding their market share in collaborating with end-users, especially during COVID-19 to provide cleaning robots. Players face more competitive challenges due to the rising entry of many start-ups which is likely to utilize technological advancements. For instance, the Xenex LightStrike pulsed xenon UV disinfection robots were made available in Africa for the first time by Kiara Health, an authorized reseller of Xenex LightStrike germ-zapping robots.



