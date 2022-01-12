France Data Center Market 2021 Growth Drivers, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecast up to 2026

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 02:18:53 / Comserve Inc. / -- In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this France Data Center Market Report



France data center market is growing at a CAGR of 3.39% during 2021-2026.



The data center market in France includes about 43 unique third-party data center service providers operating over 130 facilities. COVID-19 has been a major boost to the French data center market, with increased colocation uptake by existing customers, and increased investments in new data centers and cloud regions. Increasingly data centers are being powered through 100% renewable energy in France. Equinix, Digital Realty, and Colt Data Centre Services are powering their operations through green power across the country.

The report considers the present scenario of the France data center market and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2021−2026. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT:

• Growing investments in start-ups such as FinTech and e-commerce using big data analytics and IoT applications are expected to increase the demand for all-flash storage in the France data center market.

• The need for DCIM software to monitor facilities will continue to grow among existing facilities, and new datacenter facilities are likely to be part of the investment.

• DATA4 will expand its Paris-Saclay campus, which can support 105 MW on full-built comprising 24 new facilities.

• Datacenter facilities developed in other parts of France (locations other than Paris) will add a cumulative power capacity of more than 150 MW between 2021 and 2026.

• The hyperscale operator AWS plans to build a data center facility in Brétigny-Sur-Orge.

• Increased connectivity via submarine cable deployments will further boost data center growth in the country.



FRANCE DATA CENTER MARKET INSIGHTS

• The growing demand for smart devices, the increasing demand for analytics cloud adoption, and wireless networking technologies are leading several French organizations to invest in Big Data and IoT technology.

• Paris is the primary data center hub in France, hosting over 50% of the total number of the facilities.

• In France, cloud adoption is expected to increase, with IaaS and PaaS segments growing at 20% and 25% YOY, respectively, followed by the SaaS segment, growing at 15% YOY.

• France is considered one of the largest colocation data center markets in Europe and a part of the FLAP markets.

• Tax benefits are applicable not only on renewable energy power sources but also for cooling towers, UPS systems, fans, and other hardware that make the data center energy efficient.

• Mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures are strategies being used by top data center investors to increase their foothold.

• Adopting cloud-based services by SMEs has increased during the pandemic, which is likely to aid France's data center market growth.



FRANCE DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

ICT and Financial service providers are dominating the server adoption in the country. Vendors such as NetApp, Lenovo, IBM, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, have a strong presence in the market. Some of the country's leading big data and IoT companies include BLACKBOXSECU, Actility, CENISIS, Keyrus, and Proxem. Paris is home to significant ICT companies and is a leading startup ecosystem in the country, a pivotal city for data center investments in France.



IT Infrastructure Providers

• Arista Networks

• Atos

• Broadcom

• Cisco Systems

• Dell Technologies

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• Huawei Technologies

• IBM

• Lenovo

• NetApp



Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

• APL Data Center

• Artelia

• Arup

• Bouygues Energies & Services

• CapIngelec

• Eiffage

• EYP MCF

• JERLAURE

• M+W Group

• TPF Ingénierie



Support Infrastructure Providers

• 3M

• ABB

• Alfa Laval

• Caterpillar

• Carrier

• Climaveneta (Mitsubishi Electric)

• Cummins

• D'HONDT THERMAL SOLUTIONS

• Eaton

• ebm-papst

• Grundfos

• GS Yuasa International

• Honeywell International

• KOHLER-SDMO

• Legrand

• Riello Elettronica (Riello UPS)

• Rittal

• Rolls-Royce Power Systems

• Schneider Electric

• Siemens

• Socomec

• STULZ

• Vertiv Group



Key Investors

• Advanced Mediomatrix

• CyrusOne

• DATA4

• Digital Realty

• DTiX

• Euclyde Data Centers

• Equinix

• Telehouse

• Thésée DataCenter

• Titan Datacenters



REPORT COVERAGE:

This report offers analysis on the France data center market share and elaborative analysis of the existing and upcoming facilities, datacenter investments in terms of IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, tier standards, and geography. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments. The segmentation includes:



EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

• Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

o Paris

o Marseille

o Other Cities

• List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)



FRANCE DATA CENTER INVESTMENT COVERAGE



Infrastructure Type

• IT Infrastructure

• Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure

• General Construction



IT Infrastructure

• Server

• Storage Systems

• Network Infrastructure



Electrical Infrastructure

• UPS Systems

• Generators

• Transfer Switches and Switchgears

• PDUs

• Other Electrical Infrastructure



Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

• Rack Cabinets

• Other Mechanical Infrastructure



Cooling Systems

• CRAC & CRAH Units

• Chillers

• Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

• Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

• Other Cooling Units



General Construction

• Building Development

• Installation and Commissioning Services

• Building & Engineering Design

• Physical Security

• DCIM



Tier Segments

• Tier I & Tier II

• Tier III

• Tier IV



Geography

• Paris

• Marseille

• Others



WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

• Market size available in the area, power capacity, investment, and colocation revenue.

• An assessment of the investment in France by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

• Data center investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

• A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the France data center market size during the forecast period.

• Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in France

o Facilities Covered (Existing): 133

o Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 9

o Coverage: 34 Cities

o Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

o Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

• Datacenter colocation market in France

o Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)

o Retail Colocation Pricing

o Wholesale Colocation Pricing

• Classification of the France data center market investments into multiple segments and sub-segments (IT, power, cooling, and general construction services) with market sizing and forecast.

• A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

• Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

• A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. What is the current size of the France data center market?

2. Who are the key investors in the France data center market?

3. What is the expected CAGR for the France data center market for the forecast period?

4. How many existing and upcoming facilities are present in France?

5. What are the data center investment drivers in France?

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

