Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market: Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 01:33:26 / Comserve Inc. / -- The aircraft seat actuation system market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 507.1 million in 2017 to USD 730.7 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.58% during the forecast period.



"Rising demand for business class seat type is one of the significant factors driving the aircraft seat actuation system market"



The aircraft seat actuation system market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 507.1 million in 2017 to USD 730.7 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.58% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to factors, such as the increased demand for business class seats, as most of the airlines are upgrading their cabin interiors to provide better service to passengers. However, the lack of profitable airlines in emerging economies is expected to restrain the growth of this market.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-109134



Based on end user, the OEM segment is projected to account for the largest share of the aircraft seat actuation system market during the forecast period.



Based on end user, the OEM segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the aircraft seat actuation system market in 2017. The OEM phase is one of the crucial phases of the aircraft seat actuation system market, as retrofit modification is cumbersome for airlines. Most aircraft seat actuation providers offer the line fit option, as it is easier to customize the aircraft seat according to the airline's requirement before the aircraft is delivered.



Based on component, the software segment of the aircraft seat actuation system market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR from 2017 to 2022.



Based on component, the software segment of the aircraft seat actuation system market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increased installation of electro-mechanical seat actuation systems in first class and business class seats in aircraft.



Europe is estimated to account for the largest share of the aircraft seat actuation system market in 2017 and the Middle East is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Europe is estimated to account for the largest share of the aircraft seat actuation system market in 2017. Major aircraft seat manufacturers, i.e., Zodiac Aerospace (France) and others are based in this region, and thus generate high demand for aircraft seat actuation systems. Europe is projected to lead the aircraft seat actuation system market during the forecast period, in terms of market share. The Middle East aircraft seat actuation system market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for premium aircraft seating in the region and the scope for aftermarket sales of the products.





Break-up of profile of primary participants in the aircraft seat actuation system market:



• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 35%

• By Designation: C Level – 32%, Director Level – 38%, and Others – 30%

• By Region: North America – 46%, Europe – 18%, Asia Pacific – 27%, and RoW – 9%



Major companies profiled in the report include Zodiac Aerospace (France), Crane Aerospace & Electronics (US), ITT Corporation (US), and Astronics Corporation (US), among others.



Research Coverage:



This research report categorizes the aircraft seat actuation system market on the basis of type (electro-mechanical, hydraulic, pneumatic), seat class (business class, economy class, premium economy class, first class), aircraft type (narrow body aircraft, wide body aircraft, very large aircraft, regional transport aircraft, business jets), component (hardware, software), and end user (OEM, aftermarket). These segments and subsegments have been mapped across major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World.



Reasons to buy this report:

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analyses —industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, competitive leadership mapping matrix, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments in the aircraft seat actuation system market, high-growth regions, and market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on aircraft seat actuation systems offered by the top players in the market



• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the aircraft seat actuation system market



• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyzes the aircraft seat actuation system market across varied regions



• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the aircraft seat actuation system market



• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the aircraft seat actuation system market.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market: Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030 appeared first on Comserveonline.