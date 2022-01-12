Space Launch Services Market: Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 01:31:06 / Comserve Inc. / -- The space launch services market is estimated to be USD 8.88 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 27.18 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.01% during the forecast period.
"The growing demand for commercial communications and imaging satellites, increasing deployment of small satellites, and rising space exploration missions are key factors expected to drive the space launch services market."
The space launch services market is estimated to be USD 8.88 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 27.18 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.01% during the forecast period. Increase in space exploration missions, rise in demand for imaging satellites and International Space Station cargo ships, expansion of the commercial space industry, and technological advancements in launch vehicles are expected to fuel the growth of the space launch services market. However, factors such as lack of dedicated launch vehicles to deploy small satellites into space and increase in orbital debris act as restraints to the growth of the space launch services market.
"Based on launch platform, the land segment is projected to lead the space launch services market during the forecast period."
Based on launch platform, the land segment is expected to lead the space launch services market during the forecast period. Most launch vehicles takeoff from a ground-based site. Several satellites are intended to be launched in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) or Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO). Satellites launched from the land base near the equator require less maneuvering that contributes to low fuel consumption as compared to satellites that are launched from high altitudes. This, in turn, is projected to drive the growth of the land segment of the space launch services market.
"Based on orbit, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) segment is projected to lead the space launch services market during the forecast period."
Based on orbit, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) segment is expected to lead the space launch services market from 2017 to 2025. An increase in the number of small satellites being launched in the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) is projected to drive the growth of the LEO segment of the space launch services market.
"North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the space launch services market in 2017."
North America is estimated to lead the space launch services market in 2017. Key market players based in this region offer specialized space launch services for commercial, military, and government end users. Private space companies such as SpaceX and United Launch Alliance, a partnership of Lockheed Martin and Boeing, have scheduled more than 30 launches in 2016. The increasing demand for commercial communications and imaging satellites and upcoming space exploration missions are key factors contributing to the growth of the space launch services market in the North American region.
