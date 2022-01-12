Unattended Ground Sensors (UGS) Market: Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 01:32:08 / Comserve Inc. / -- The unattended ground sensors market is projected to grow from USD 363.8 million in 2017 to USD 457.9 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.71% from 2017 to 2022.



The unattended ground sensors market is projected to grow from USD 363.8 million in 2017 to USD 457.9 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.71% from 2017 to 2022. The changing nature of warfare and rise in the terrorism, geopolitical issues, and insurgencies across countries in the world are key factors driving the growth of the unattended ground sensors market. However, operational issues such as false alarms and power management are projected to hinder the market growth. In addition, susceptibility of sensor networks to cyber-attacks acts as a key challenge to the growth of the market. On the other hand, factors such as the need for enhanced situational awareness, advances in Digital Signal Processing (DSP) and wireless sensor networks, and rise in incidences of border trespassing coupled with the upgrade of the existing border security infrastructure offer key growth opportunities to manufacturers of unattended ground sensors.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-109151

"The infrared segment is expected to grow at a high rate from 2017 to 2022"

Infrared sensors are designed to alert users regarding an intruder's presence through transmission of an infrared light beam across the zone. An infrared sensor measures the heat being emitted as well as notices the motion of the object. It also detects the electromagnetic radiated energy generated by sources that produce temperatures below that of visible light. These sensors basically measure the change in thermal radiation. The image obtained through these sensors is vital in identifying the significance of threat in military as well as commercial applications and so these are currently widely adopted. Hence, the infrared segment is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period.

"Security is estimated to lead the unattended ground sensors market"

The security segment covers both the military as well as the public security. The unattended ground sensors were initially used in military sector and later was adopted in the critical infrastructure sector. Owing to the increasing instances of border trespassing in regions such as North America and Asia Pacific, the security segment is estimated to lead the unattended ground sensors market.

"North America is the largest market for unattended ground sensors"

North America is currently the largest market for unattended ground sensors, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The growth in North America is primarily driven by the US and Canada. The major application areas of unattended ground sensors in the US is border protection. Both, the US and Canada are technologically superior countries, with a huge potential to invest in UGS sensors, wireless sensor network, and related equipment, which, in turn, will drive the unattended ground sensors market in the North American region.

Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews were conducted with various key industry participants, subject matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 30%, Tier 2 - 35%, and Tier 3 - 35%

By Designation: C-Level - 32%, D-Level - 38%, Engineer-Level - 30%

By Region: Asia Pacific - 27%, Europe - 18%, North America - 46%, Rest of the World - 9%

The tier of the companies has been defined on the basis of their total revenue, as of 2015: Tier 1 = > USD 1 billion, Tier 2 = From USD 100 million to USD 1 billion, and Tier 3 = < USD 100 million



Research Coverage:

The research report categorizes the unattended ground sensors market on the basis of sensor type (Seismic, Acoustic, Magnetic, and Infrared), deployment (hand-emplaced and air-delivered), and end-user (security and critical infrastructure). The security segmented is further classified into military & public security. The critical infrastructure segment is further segmented into utilities and industrial & commercial facilities. These segments and subsegments were mapped across major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Reasons to buy the report:

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis, such as, industry analysis (industry trends), market ranking of top players, and company profiles, which together comprises and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the unattended ground sensors market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on products and integrated solutions and services offered by top players in the global unattended ground sensors market



• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the unattended ground sensors market



• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets- the report analyzes the markets for unattended ground sensors across regions



• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, recent developments, and investments in the global unattended ground sensors market



• Competitive Assessment: In depth analysis of all the key players, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the global unattended ground sensors market



• Market Sizing: Market size for the financial year 2015-2016 and projection of the market size from 2017 to 2022.

