Military Antenna Market: Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

The military antenna market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 3.23 billion in 2017 to USD 4.30 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.90% from 2017 to 2022. An antenna is any device that converts electronic signals to electromagnetic waves (and vice versa) effectively with minimum loss of signals. Rise in defense expenditures, combined with increasing R&D activities to develop military antennas capable of withstanding harsh conditions and providing long-range capabilities with low power consumption, is expected to propel the growth of the military antenna market across the globe. On the other hand, the high military standards required pose a challenge for the manufacturers of these antennas.

Based on type, the array antennas segment is estimated to lead the military antenna market in 2017

Based on type, the array antennas segment is estimated to lead the military antenna market in 2017. This is mainly due to higher directive gain provided by array antennas as compared to single dipole antennas, which is a major driving factor for the array antennas segment of the military antenna market.

Based on platform, the ground segment is estimated to lead the military antenna market in 2017

Based on platform, the ground segment is estimated to lead the military antenna market in 2017. This is mainly attributed to the extensive use of ground military antennas by defense forces to obtain situational awareness for threat evaluation.

Based on application, the surveillance segment is estimated to lead the military antenna market in 2017

Based on application, the surveillance segment is estimated to lead the military antenna market in 2017. Surveillance helps detect and track objects or targets from a certain distance. The surveillance market is driven by military antenna manufacturers increasingly adopting surveillance radars for ballistic missile surveillance and terrain surveillance.

Based on frequency band, the super high frequency segment is estimated to lead the military antenna market in 2017

Based on frequency band, the super high frequency segment is estimated to lead the military antenna market in 2017, as this band enables transmission of narrow beams by aperture antennas, such as parabolic dish antennas and horn antennas. This band is also used for point-to-point satellite communication and data links.

Asia Pacific is estimated to lead the military antenna market in 2017 The Asia Pacific region is estimated to lead the military antenna market in 2017. Countries in this region include China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Increase in defense expenditures of India and China, among others and expansion of military commands in emerging economies have contributed to the growth of the military antenna market in the Asia Pacific.



Break-up of profiles of primary participants for this report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C level – 35%, Director level – 25%, Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, RoW – 5%



Some of the key players in the military antenna market include Cobham (UK), Harris Corporation (US), RAMI (US), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Terma (Denmark), and Comrod Communication (Norway).

Research Coverage

The study segments the military antenna market based on type (dipole antennas, monopole antennas, array antennas, loop antennas, aperture antennas, travelling wave antennas), platform (airborne, marine, ground), application (communication, surveillance, SATCOM, electronic warfare, navigation, telemetry), and frequency band (high frequency, very high frequency, ultra-high frequency, super high frequency, extremely high frequency), and maps these segments and subsegments across major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World (RoW). The report provides in-depth market intelligence regarding the market dynamics and major factors that influence the growth of the military antenna market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges), along with an analysis of micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the military antenna market.



Reasons to buy the report:

From an insight perspective, the military antenna market report focuses on various levels of analyses — industry analysis, market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape, high-growth regions, and countries, and their respective regulatory policies, drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The military antenna market report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information regarding the competitive landscape in the military antenna market

• Market Sizing: Market size in the financial year 2015-2016 and projection of the market size from 2017 to 2022

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the military antenna market

• Market Overview: Market dynamics and subsequent analyses of associated trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities prevailing in the military antenna market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets by analyzing markets for military antennas systems across various regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the military antenna market

• Regional Analysis: Factors influencing market shares of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading market players.

