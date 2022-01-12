C4ISR Market: Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 01:28:45 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (C4ISR) market was estimated at USD 100.25 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 119.39 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.56% from 2017 to 2022.





The Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (C4ISR) market was estimated at USD 100.25 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 119.39 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.56% from 2017 to 2022. C4ISR systems help defense users combine the data from all systems that allows military commanders to understand their operational environment, identify mission critical factors, and control their assets. Information quality is crucial because the entire C4ISR process depends on correctly perceiving the military situation and in creating a common perception across all users. However, high costs involved in the development and maintenance of C4ISR systems and subsystems acts as a restraint to the market.

"Electronic warfare segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the C4ISR market."

The electronic warfare segment of the C4ISR market, by application is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Electronic warfare systems provide capabilities to protect assets from various enemy defense systems such as air defense and naval defense systems. They ensure operation in hostile environment. Intelligence is expected to be the second fastest-growing segment in the C4ISR market, by application.

"Airborne segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the C4ISR market."

The airborne segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the C4ISR market, by platform. The growth in use of various UAVs in the modern warfare systems for intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance missions has led to the growth of the airborne segment. Development of new communication and data linking technologies for integration of various airborne platforms has also led to the growth of the airborne segment.

"North American region holds a dominant share of the C4ISR market."

North America dominates the C4ISR market, by region. Countries in this region include the US and Canada. The North American C4ISR market is mainly driven by the US Army's overseas missions and the need to safeguard homeland security. The countries in North America are investing in research and development and acquisition of various C4ISR systems and subsystems to shorten mission cycle time and to reduce the number of casualties.

Break-up of profile of primary participants for this report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45% and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C level – 35%, Director level – 25%, Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 30%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, Middle East – 10%, RoW – 10%



Key players profiled in the C4ISR market report include Lockheed Martin (US), Raytheon (US), Rockwell Collins (US), BAE Systems (UK), Thales (France), Leonardo (Italy), Elbit Systems (Israel), and Northrop Grumman (US), among others.

Research Coverage:

The C4ISR market has been segmented based on platform (airborne, land, naval, space), application (command & control; communication; computer; intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance; and electronic warfare), solution (products, services), and end user (defense, commercial). The C4ISR market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World (RoW). The report provides in-depth market intelligence regarding the market dynamics and major factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges that influence the growth of the C4ISR market. It also analyzes micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the C4ISR market.



Reasons to buy the report:

From an insight perspective, the C4ISR market report has focused on various levels of analysis — industry analysis, market share analysis of top players and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; high-growth regions and countries and their respective regulatory policies; and drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The C4ISR market report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on C4ISR equipment offered by the top 10 market players



• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the market



• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the market



• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading market players.

