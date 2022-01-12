Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market: Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 01:27:21 / Comserve Inc. / -- The aircraft heat exchanger market is estimated to be USD 1.19 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1.64 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.73% from 2017 to 2022.



The aircraft heat exchanger market is estimated to be USD 1.19 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1.64 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.73% from 2017 to 2022. The growth of the aircraft heat exchanger market can be attributed to the rise in the production of new aircraft and increase in defense spending of various countries worldwide. The increasing use of heat exchangers in tactical and combat unmanned aerial vehicles is another significant factor contributing to the growth of the aircraft heat exchanger market, globally. However, backlogs in aircraft deliveries are acting as a restraint to the growth of the aircraft heat exchanger market. Issues associated with heat exchanger fouling pose a challenge to manufacturers of heat exchangers.

"The environmental control system segment is the key application segment of the aircraft heat exchanger market"

Based on application, the environmental control system segment is projected to lead the aircraft heat exchanger market from 2017 to 2022. The demand for heat exchangers in environmental control systems of aircraft is increasing at a rapid pace. Environmental control systems use heat exchangers to control the amount of cooling airflow in the aircraft cabin. In addition, heat exchangers are also used in air cycle machines and thermal management systems.

"The aftermarket segment is projected to lead the aircraft heat exchanger market"

Based on vendor, the aircraft heat exchanger market has been segmented into OEM and aftermarket. Aftermarket services include maintenance, upgrade, and retrofit of aircraft heat exchanger components. The need for replacement of legacy heat exchanger systems with modernized systems is expected to drive the growth of the aftermarket segment of the aircraft heat exchanger market. Moreover, increased focus on production optimization in the aviation industry will positively influence the growth of the OEM segment of the aircraft heat exchanger market.

"North America is the largest market for aircraft heat exchangers"

North America is projected to lead the aircraft heat exchanger market from 2017 to 2022. The growth of the aircraft heat exchanger market in North America is primarily driven by the significant increase in deliveries of commercial aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles in the US and Canada. In addition, the demand for maintenance and repair services from key aircraft manufacturers in North America is further driving the growth of the aircraft heat exchanger market in this region. Among all countries in North America, the US is the leading market for aircraft heat exchangers.

Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews were conducted with various key industry participants, subject matter experts, C level executives of key companies, and industry consultants to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess growth prospects. The breakdown of primary interviews is mentioned as follows:



By Company Type: Tier 1 - 35%, Tier 2 - 45%, and Tier 3 - 20%

By Designation: C Level - 35%, D Level - 25%, and Others - 40%

By Region: North America - 45%, Europe - 20%, Asia Pacific - 30%, and RoW - 5%





Reasons to buy the report:

From an insight perspective, this research report is focused on various levels of analysis, such as industry analysis (industry trends), market ranking of top players, supply chain analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the aircraft heat exchanger market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on products and integrated solutions and services offered by top players in the aircraft heat exchanger market



• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the aircraft heat exchanger market



• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets—the report analyzes the market for aircraft heat exchangers across various regions



• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, recent developments, and investments in the aircraft heat exchanger market



• Competitive Assessment: In-depth analysis of growth strategies, product portfolios, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the aircraft heat exchanger market



• Market Sizing: Estimation and forecast of the aircraft heat exchanger market from 2017 to 2022.

