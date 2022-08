Floshin Announces Its First Product, Coinage Finance's Recent Listing on PancakeSwap

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2022) - Floshin, a BEP20 token built on the Binance Smart Chain is excited to announce to the community its first product, Coinage Finance's ($CAGE) recent listing on PancakeSwap.





Floshin caters to users looking to make their cryptocurrencies work, ensuring users can have various options and tools available. Users can use the Floshin token in multiple ways; it provides crypto users with the ability to interact with a variety of day to day real-life use cases.

About Coinage Finance

Coinage is the first product in the Floshin ecosystem. It is an automated market-making decentralised exchange for Polygon, Binance Smart Chain, and Ethereum networks; more networks will be available soon. It offers tools for both advanced and novice users. In addition, Coinage comes with a cross-chain bridge that helps reduce gas costs and offers high-level security while keeping transaction speed fast and swift.

Coinage will also help startups and new businesses facilitate raising capital to scale their operations while providing priority access to early-stage investors by staking Floshin. Additionally, Coinage will help to eliminate the guesswork and stress of presales.

Coinage $CAGE Listing

$CAGE is now available on PancakeSwap and can be traded through by swapping with BNB.

Floshin has been audited by independent audit companies. Coinage audit will also be added to the network in the coming weeks.

About Floshin

Floshin is a BEP20 token built on the Binance Smart Chain. At its core, the token was designed and developed to give people seamless access to decentralised financial services. The token's hyper-deflationary algorithm helps to reduce the circulating supply, increases the liquidity pool, and rewards every token holder. The project is fully audited by HashEx.

Floshin - Tokenomics

● Total Supply: 1,000,000,000,000,000 Floshin

● Transaction Charges: 8%

● Rewards for holders: 3% (In BUSD)

● Added to Liquidity Pool: 3%

● Marketing & Development: 2%

● Min. $50 in Floshin for rewards

The Floshin ecosystem parades a team of experienced and competent blockchain experts who have committed their efforts to ensure the stability and distribution of tokens. Furthermore, FLOSHIN intends to prove it will develop scalable decentralised applications with functionality that will bypass current limitations.

