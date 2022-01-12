Aerospace Antimicrobial Coating Market: Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 01:24:59 / Comserve Inc. / -- The aerospace antimicrobial coating market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 22.4 million in 2017 to USD 31.2 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.90% from 2017 to 2022.



"Increasing concern about passenger health is the key factor expected to drive the demand for aerospace antimicrobial coating market, globally"

The aerospace antimicrobial coating market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 22.4 million in 2017 to USD 31.2 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.90% from 2017 to 2022. Increasing concern for air passenger's health from harmful microorganisms in aircraft cabin, lavatories, and kitchen, among others, is one of the key factors driving the demand for aerospace antimicrobial coating market as antimicrobial coatings inhibit the growth of microorganism on aircraft surfaces. Antimicrobial coatings have a short lifespan as the coating layer decreases during the cleaning process of aircraft interior.

"Aftermarket segment is anticipated to account for the largest share in the aerospace antimicrobial coating market"

Based on fit, the aerospace antimicrobial coating market has been segmented into OEM and aftermarket. The aftermarket segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2017. Aftermarket has the highest share owing to the increase in air passenger traffic which leads to an increase in the number of flight hours of aircraft, thus resulting in reduced recoating period of aircraft cabin.

"Aviation segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period"

Based on platform, the aerospace antimicrobial coating market has been segmented into aviation and space. The aviation segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The increase in aircraft deliveries from major manufacturers such as Boeing (US) and Airbus (France) is one of the key factors driving the aviation segment of the aerospace antimicrobial coating market.

"The commercial end-user subsegment of aviation platform is expected to account for the largest share of the aerospace antimicrobial coating market"

Based on aviation end user, the aerospace antimicrobial coating market has been segmented into commercial and military. The commercial segment of the market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The key factor attributed to the dominance of the aviation segment is the high number of aircraft fleet and aircraft deliveries across the globe. Rising concern regarding the spread of harmful diseases through microorganisms is the key factor driving the aerospace antimicrobial coating market in the commercial aviation end user subsegment.

"North America was estimated to be the largest market for aerospace antimicrobial coating in 2017"

North America was estimated to be the largest share for aerospace antimicrobial coating market in 2017. Increasing aircraft deliveries & maintenance along with the presence Boeing (US), one of the major aircraft manufacturer, are the key factors expected to drive the aerospace antimicrobial coating market in this region. Within North America, the US is expected to account for the largest market share in 2017 owing to the increased investments in the commercial and general aviation sectors.

"Break-up of profile of primary participants for the aerospace antimicrobial coating market"

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C level – 35%, Director level – 25%, Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, RoW – 5%

Major players in the market include PPG (US), BASF (Germany), Sherwin Williams (US), Mankiewicz (Germany), AKZONOBEL (Netherlands), Henkel (Germany), Hentzen (US), MAPAERO (France), Permagard (France), Dunmore (US), Hexion (US), and Polymer Technologies (US), among others.

Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the aerospace antimicrobial coating market based on platform (aviation, space), by aviation end use (commercial, defense), platform by aviation application (air supply & management system, thermal management & control system, cabin pressure & control system, sanitary facilities and kitchen, cabin seats & interior), platform by space application (air purification & oxygen systems, cabin pressure & control system, sanitary facilities & purification systems, others), by material (silver, copper, others), and by fit (OEM and aftermarket), and maps these segments and subsegments across the major regions of the world, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa.

Reasons to Buy This Report:

From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses — industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, company profiles; emerging and high-growth segments of the market, high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on aerospace antimicrobial coating offered by the top 10 players in the global aerospace antimicrobial coating market



• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the aerospace antimicrobial coating market



• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets - the report analyzes the markets for aerospace antimicrobial coating across regions



• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the aerospace antimicrobial coating market



• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the aerospace antimicrobial coating market.

