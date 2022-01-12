Aircraft Gearbox Market: Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 01:26:11 / Comserve Inc. / -- The aircraft gearbox market is projected to grow from USD 3.38 billion in 2017 to USD 4.53 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.01% from 2017 to 2022.



"Aircraft gearbox market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.01% during the forecast period".

The aircraft gearbox market is projected to grow from USD 3.38 billion in 2017 to USD 4.53 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.01% from 2017 to 2022. Over the years, passenger traffic has been increasing in emerging countries, such as India, China, and the UAE. Airlines are demanding lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft engines that reduce aircraft weight and improve engine efficiency. This, in turn, has led to the development of fuel-efficient aircraft engines with gearboxes which is expected to drive the aircraft gearbox market. Present supremacy of Pure-Power Geared Turbofan (GTF) engines is also expected to fuel the market during the forecast period.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-109246

"Based on gearbox type, the accessory gearbox segment is estimated to lead the aircraft gearbox market in 2017"

Based on gearbox type, the accessory gearbox segment is estimated to lead the aircraft gearbox market in 2017. Accessory gearboxes are used in every aircraft type. Hence, the demand for AGB is expected to increase in the coming years, with the increasing demand for commercial air travel and rising defense budgets of prominent economies such as India and China.

"Based on application, the engine segment is estimated to lead the aircraft gearbox market in 2017"

Based on application, the engine segment is estimated to lead the aircraft gearbox market in 2017. Engines are an essential component of any aircraft. These engines require a huge amount of thrust during takeoff and landing. Engine gearboxes help these aircraft engines achieve high thrust, which drives the aircraft to move forward.

"Based on fit, the linefit segment is estimated to lead the aircraft gearbox market in 2017"

Based on fit, the linefit segment is estimated to lead the aircraft gearbox market in 2017. Increase in aircraft orders, as well as deliveries and an increase in passenger traffic, are the factors driving the growth of the linefit segment.



"Based on aircraft type, the civil aircraft segment is estimated to lead the aircraft gearbox market in 2017"

Based on aircraft type, the civil aircraft segment is estimated to lead the aircraft gearbox market in 2017. Increasing air traffic and rise in the disposable income of middle-class populations across the globe are driving the growth of the market. Increased demand for new aircraft around the world is also fueling the growth of the civil aircraft segment during the forecast period.



"North America is estimated to lead the aircraft gearbox market in 2017" Among regions, North America is estimated to lead the aircraft gearbox market in 2017. Countries in this region include the US and Canada. The presence of some of the major aircraft manufacturers, such as Boeing and Bombardier and a large number of aircraft deliveries in this region have contributed to the growth of the aircraft gearbox market in North America.

Break-up of profile of primary participants for this report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C level – 35%, Director level – 25%, Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, RoW – 5%



Some of the key players in the aircraft gearbox market includes Aero Gearbox International (France), Aero Gear (US), Avion (Canada), CEF Industries (US), Liebherr (Switzerland), Northstar Aerospace (US), PBS Velká Bíteš (Czech Republic), Safran (France), SKF (Sweden), Triumph (US), United Technologies (US), and others.

Research Coverage

The study segments the aircraft gearbox market based on application (engine, airframe), gearbox type (reduction gearbox, accessory gearbox, actuation, tail rotor, APU-gearbox, and Others), fit (linefit, retrofit), aircraft type (civil aircraft, military aircraft), and maps these segments and subsegments across major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW (Rest of the World). The report provides in-depth market intelligence regarding market dynamics and major factors influencing the growth of the aircraft gearbox market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges), along with analyzing micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the aircraft gearbox market.



Reasons to buy the report:

From an insight perspective, the aircraft gearbox market report focuses on various levels of analysis — industry analysis, market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss basic views on competitive landscape, high-growth regions and countries, and their respective regulatory policies, drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The aircraft gearbox market report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information regarding the competitive landscape in the aircraft gearbox market

• Market Sizing: Market size in the financial year 2015-2016 and projection of the market size from 2017 to 2022

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the aircraft gearbox market

• Market Overview: Market dynamics and subsequent analyses of associated trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities prevailing in the aircraft gearbox market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets by analyzing markets for aircraft gearbox systems across various regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the aircraft gearbox market

• Regional Analysis: Factors influencing market shares of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading market players.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Aircraft Gearbox Market: Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030 appeared first on Comserveonline.